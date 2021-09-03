Log in
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
BRAIN Biotech AG: Correction of a release from 10/06/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/03/2021 | 07:22am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BRAIN Biotech AG BRAIN Biotech AG: Correction of a release from 10/06/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-03 / 13:21 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           BRAIN Biotech AG 
 
 Street:                         Darmstädter Straße 34-36 
 
 Postal code:                    64673 
 
 City:                           Zwingenberg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Correction of a notification by Universal-Investment-GmbH, see 10. 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 04 Jun 2020 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               7.49 %                     0.00 %       7.49 %                             18055782 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005203947               0        1352500         0.00 %         7.49 % 
 
 Total                    1352500                       7.49 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Montagu Private Equity LLP                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 MLLP Holdings Ltd.                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 MPE (General Partner V) Ltd.                           %                                     %                      % 
 
 MPE (GP V) LP                                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Universal- Beteiligungs- und                           %                                     %                      % 
 Servicegesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                             7.39 %                                     %                 7.39 % 
 Gesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment                                   %                                     %                      % 
 Luxembourg S.A. 
 
 ---                                                  ---                                   ---                    --- 
 
 Montagu Private Equity LLP                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 MLLP Holdings Ltd.                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Montagu V Nominees Ltd.                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 Universal- Beteiligungs- und                           %                                     %                      % 
 Servicegesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment-                             7.39 %                                     %                 7.39 % 
 Gesellschaft mbH 
 
 Universal-Investment                                   %                                     %                      % 
 Luxembourg S.A. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 With this and parallel correction notifications, the position of the notifying party as the ultimate parent company 
 of the Universal Group pursuant to Section 35 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - 
 WpHG) has been amended since 2017 with regard to the most recently submitted notifications of Universal 
 Investment-Gesellschaft mbH. Further explanations and all notifications concerned can be found at: 
 www.universal-investment.com/de/stimmrechtsmitteilungen 
 Date 
 
 
 31 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BRAIN Biotech AG 
              Darmstädter Straße 34-36 
              64673 Zwingenberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.brain-biotech.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231116 2021-09-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231116&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2021 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net income 2021 -5,86 M -6,96 M -6,96 M
Net Debt 2021 15,7 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 192 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BRAIN Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,65 €
Average target price 16,22 €
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Linnig Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman
Anna Carina Eichhorn Member-Supervisory Board
Martin B. Jager Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECH AG17.81%228
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.32.15%65 611
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.30.95%40 146
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.27.54%34 081
SUEZ20.96%14 876
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.19.99%11 535