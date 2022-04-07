Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BRAIN Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/07 10:50:44 am EDT
8.720 EUR   +0.69%
10:39aBRAIN BIOTECH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/04BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Successful Genome Editing in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)
EQ
04/04BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Successful Genome Editing Activity in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas (BMC), BRAIN-Engineered-Cas (BEC)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRAIN Biotech AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/07/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2022 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lukas
Last name(s): Linnig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.86 EUR 5564.08 EUR
8.90 EUR 38910.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.895 EUR 44474.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74175  07.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BRAIN BIOTECH AG
10:39aBRAIN BIOTECH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/04BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Successful Genome Editing in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metagenome-Cas ..
EQ
04/04BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Successful Genome Editing Activity in Mammalian Cells with BRAIN-Metage..
EQ
04/04Brain Biotech AG Announces Successful Genome Editing Activity in Mammalian Cells with B..
CI
03/09BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021..
EQ
02/25BRAIN Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Very Dynamic Start into the Fiscal Year 2021/22, 3M Reporting
EQ
02/08BRAIN BIOTECH AND FORMO : Strategic partnership of European biotech experts for the produc..
EQ
02/08BRAIN Biotech AG and Formo Bio GmbH Launch A Strategic Collaboration to Further Advance..
CI
02/02BRAIN BIOTECH : AnalytiCon Discovery and Pharvaris extend their collaboration
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRAIN BIOTECH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2022 -7,90 M -8,61 M -8,61 M
Net Debt 2022 14,8 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 189 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BRAIN Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,66 €
Average target price 16,20 €
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Linnig Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Krohn Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Anna Carina Eichhorn Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECH AG-6.88%206
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.78%66 882
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.31%42 139
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.02%36 451
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-18.96%10 478
TETRA TECH, INC.-3.16%8 386