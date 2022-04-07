BRAIN Biotech AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.04.2022 / 16:37

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Lukas Last name(s): Linnig

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI

391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.86 EUR 5564.08 EUR 8.90 EUR 38910.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.895 EUR 44474.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

