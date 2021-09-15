Log in
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
News 
Summary

BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% -2-

09/15/2021 | 11:41am EDT
subsequently offering, selling or recommending the New Shares (a "Distributor") should take into consideration the Manufacturers' relevant Target Market Assessments; however, each Distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the New Shares (by either adopting or refining the Manufacturers' Target Market Assessments) and determining, in each case, appropriate distribution channels. In respect of the New Shares, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) should note that: (i) the price of the New Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; (ii) the New Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and (iii) an investment in the New Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the New Shares. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Banks will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the New Shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. Contact: BRAIN Biotech AG Michael Schneiders Head IR & Sustainability Darmstädter Str. 34-36 64673 Zwingenberg Tel.: +49-(0)-6251-9331-0 Fax: +49-(0)-6251-9331-11 E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.com www.brain-biotech.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BRAIN Biotech AG 
              Darmstädter Straße 34-36 
              64673 Zwingenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 
E-mail:       ir@brain-biotech.com 
Internet:     www.brain-biotech.com 
ISIN:         DE0005203947 
WKN:          520394 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233639 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233639 15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233639&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 -5,86 M -6,92 M -6,92 M
Net Debt 2021 15,7 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 190 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BRAIN Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,55 €
Average target price 16,22 €
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Linnig Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Krohn Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Anna Carina Eichhorn Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECH AG16.70%225
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.31.54%65 093
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.29.75%39 780
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.26.96%33 925
SUEZ21.15%14 851
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.23.98%12 014