DGAP-Ad-hoc: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights. 15-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a 10% cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of statutory subscription rights.

Zwingenberg, Germany, 15 September, 2021. The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN", or the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital against cash contribution by issuing of up to 10% of new registered shares with no par value (up to approximately 1.99 million new shares) with targeted proceeds of approximately 19 million Euro. Each such share has a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (collectively, the "New Shares"). The share capital is to be increased through partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to to Section 5 (2) of the Company's articles of association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares will carry dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020/2021 beginning on October 1, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase (i) to finance capital expenditure with the aim to increase the efficiency of the Company's production process in the enzymes area; (ii) to accelerate R&D for the product development and projects in the incubator pipeline; (iii) for opportunistic bolt-on acquisitions; (iv) for the buy-out of certain minority shareholders in the Company's subsidiaries; and (v) for general corporate purposes, whereas a final decision on the allocation has not yet been made.

The New Shares will be offered for purchase in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The private placement will commence immediately after the publication of this announcement. The final offer price of the New Shares will be announced upon completion of the bookbuilding process expected to be on 16 September 2021.

It is intended that the New Shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus on 17 September 2021, and shall be included in the quotation of the existing shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 21 September 2021.

Following the transaction, the Company will be subject to a lock-up period, with market standard exceptions, ending 90 calendar days after the Closing Date.

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution. The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group. As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

