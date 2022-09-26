Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BRAIN Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  09:22 2022-09-26 am EDT
5.200 EUR   -0.38%
11:22aBRAIN Biotech AG sells subsidiary L.A. Schmitt to a URI group company
EQ
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 29 August 2022
PU
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 29. August 2022 (nur in englisch verfügbar)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRAIN Biotech AG sells subsidiary L.A. Schmitt to a URI group company

09/26/2022 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
BRAIN Biotech AG sells subsidiary L.A. Schmitt to a URI group company

26.09.2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • BRAIN Biotech AG further focusses business activities
  • Transaction closed on September 26, 2022
  • URI group expands its network into European production

 

Zwingenberg, September 26, 2022 – BRAIN Biotech AG has announced the sale of its subsidiary L.A. Schmitt GmbH, Ludwigsstadt, to a company of the URI group, Seoul, Korea. The transaction has closed on September 26, 2022. L.A. Schmitt was founded in 1925 as a producer and contract manufacturer of cosmetics and wellness products. The company has been part of the BRAIN Group since 2009. Both parties have agreed on confidentiality about the transaction term details.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been increasingly focusing its business activities under the current leadership team on the areas of bioprocessing, producer strain development and enzyme development and production. These technology-driven solutions are based on the advanced genome engineering capabilities within the company and are also fueled by the company's proprietary genome editing platform.

Kim Dong-Myung, CEO of URI group company La Cultura Verde Ltd., says: "Building our business in the field of aesthetics began with the vision of delaying skin aging, preserving youth, and making happiness-inducing as well as healthy skin care available to the broader public. After 30 years of realizing this vision, today we are taking over the cosmetics manufacturer L.A. Schmitt, with 97 years of its very own tradition. We are excited to propel our vision of selling affordable skin care for all to the global market with products produced by L.A. Schmitt 'Made in Germany'. We will ensure strong competitiveness of L.A. Schmitt by focusing on high-quality products with affordable prices, aiming for market conform profit margins and thus offering employees long-term job prospects."

Lukas Linnig, CFO BRAIN Biotech, states: “We are constantly evaluating our company portfolio to determine whether BRAIN Biotech remains the best owner. With our increased focus on innovations which are driven by advanced technology, cosmetics formulation has become a lower priority for us. I am fully convinced that we have found a strong new owner for the L.A. Schmitt activities. In addition, the disposal will give BRAIN Biotech additional cash reserves to finance its ambitious growth targets in the areas of industry and science.”

Ivo Petschke, MD of L.A. Schmitt, adds: “First, I really want to thank BRAIN for the many years of strong cooperation and support. I also appreciate that we could jointly find a new owner which will allow us to further accelerate our future business development. Under the new ownership we have the opportunity to significantly expand sales and increasingly modernize our production infrastructure. We all at L.A. Schmitt look forward to support this new chapter in our corporate development.”

 

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG (“BRAIN”) is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology with a focus on nutrition, health and the environment. As a technology and solution provider, the company supports the biologization of industry with biobased products and processes. From contract research and development with industrial partners to the development of own disruptive incubator projects and customized enzyme products: BRAIN's broad, innovative biotech know-how and its agile teams are the key to success.

The German BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Group, which distributes B2B specialty products, including enzymes and bioactive natural products. The BRAIN Group has its own fermentation or production facilities in continental Europe, the UK and the USA, which complete the value chain within the Group with the associated biotechnological production know-how.

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning its strategies and activities with the universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to actively promote common social goals. Our products and services directly target at least five of the UN SDGs.

Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

 

 

Contact Investor Relations

Michael Schneiders

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Tel.: +49 6251 9331-86

E-mail: mis@brain-biotech.com

 

Contact media

Dr. Stephanie Konle

PR & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 6251 9331-70

E-mail: stk@brain-biotech.com

 

 

 

Follow @BRAINbiotech on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BRAINbiotech) and on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/brainbiotech)

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group and developments concerning BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors. These factors include, in particular, changes in the general economic situation and the competitive situation. In addition, developments on the financial markets and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as national and international legislative changes, particularly with regard to tax regulations, and other factors may have an impact on the future results and developments of BRAIN Biotech AG.

BRAIN Biotech AG assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this release.

 


26.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0
Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11
E-mail: ir@brain-biotech.com
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com
ISIN: DE0005203947
WKN: 520394
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450289

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450289  26.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BRAIN BIOTECH AG
11:22aBRAIN Biotech AG sells subsidiary L.A. Schmitt to a URI group company
EQ
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 29 August 2022
PU
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 29. August 2022 (nur in englisch verfügbar)
PU
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH : Investoren Präsentation August 2022 (nur in englisch verfügbar)
PU
08/29BRAIN BIOTECH AG : On Track to Reach Financial Year 2021/22 Targets, 9M Reporting
EQ
08/29BRAIN Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended J..
CI
06/20BRAIN Biotech publishes first ESG and Sustainability Report
EQ
06/03BRAIN Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended M..
CI
05/30BRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 30 May 2022
PU
05/30BRAIN BIOTECH AG : Prof. Dr. Bernhard Hauer leaves Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG f..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRAIN BIOTECH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50,3 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2022 -9,67 M -9,40 M -9,40 M
Net Debt 2022 10,7 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BRAIN Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,22 €
Average target price 15,30 €
Spread / Average Target 193%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Linnig Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Krohn Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Anna Carina Eichhorn Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECH AG-43.87%111
WASTE MANAGEMENT-0.70%68 506
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.76%44 392
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.53%35 924
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-25.65%8 988
TETRA TECH, INC.-25.11%6 780