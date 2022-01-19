Log in
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
BRAIN Biotech : Analysten Call Präsentation 12M (nur in englisch verfügbar)

01/19/2022 | 03:32am EST
BRAIN Biotech AG

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

Analyst Call 12M, FY 2020/21

Adriaan Moelker, CEO

Lukas Linnig, CFO

Zwingenberg, January 17th, 2022

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the Company, which may not occur at all in the future or may not occur as assumed. They do not represent a guarantee for future results or performance of the Company, and the development of economic and legal conditions may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein or to adapt them to future events or developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein. The Company or any of its shareholders, affiliates, advisors, employees or representatives shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsibility for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

This presentation speaks as of January 17th, 2022. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The term "BRAIN", as used in this presentation means Brain Biotech AG and its affiliates, if not otherwise specified.

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

2

This is BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG

Breakthroughs & Services

BioScience

Incubator

Tailor Made Solutions

BioActive Compound

Libraries

Products

BioIndustrial

Enzymes Microorganisms Bioactives

Breakthrough Discoveries

Nutrition/Health/Environm.

Big Societal Themes

Focused Pipeline

Own&Partner Investment

  • €5m-€7mAnnual
    Investment

Discovery

Proprietary Bio-Archive

Characterization

Bioprospecting

Cellular Biology

Discovery

Bioprocess Development

Customized Search

Gene/Protein Engineering

Third-Party Access

Strain Development/Opt.

  • €10.3m Annual Revenues* Profitable Cost-plus Contract Research, Milestones, Technology & License Fees

Nutrition, Healthcare, Environment, Cosmetics

Large Scale Fermentation

Formulating/Blending

Production Scale-up

Cell Factories

Fermented Foods / Precise Fermentation

  • €28.2m Annual Revenues ~12% adj. EBITDA Margin*

Spin-Out, 41% stake

*FY '20/'21

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

3

Highlights FY 20/21

Pipeline value increasing, strong underlying BioIndustrial

  • BRAIN Group: Subsidiaries now fully integrated with a strong business planning and controlling process in place. BRAINway program started. Good cost control.
  • Funding: successful capital increase at the group level raising ~ EUR 19m. Successful fund raiser at SolasCure with rising pre-money valuation (+20%).
  • BioScience: two new incubator additions with significant economic potential: BEC/BMC & PHA121. Solid progress on existing pipeline projects. Quarterly controlling framework on a project by project basis established.
  • Biocatalysts: strong underlying business growth. Mastered Brexit and selected supply chain restraints very well. Smooth commissioning of new fermenter. Production capacity (factor ~20x) already fully booked. Second 10m3 fermenter ordered.
  • L.A. Schmitt: very strong business. Facility upgrade initiated.
  • BioSun: smooth integration of bargain purchase. New MD in place. Successful first nine months of business since the acquisition.

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

4

Lowlights FY 20/21

Pandemic effects & WBT restructuring

  • BioScience: late cyclical effects of the pandemic with lower amount of new TMS business. Difficulty to win new projects due to the travel restrictions and lower customer spending for innovations. order book recovery in Q4
  • SolasCure: delayed start of clinical trials due to Covid-19. Around 9 months of project delay. Patient enrollment remains challenging.
  • WeissBioTech: negative pandemic effects on sales for the wine/beer industry and bioethanol. Loss of a major customer due to changes in regulation. Some operational issues. Readjustment of business focus required changes to the infrastructure and additional certification.

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

BRAIN - Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
