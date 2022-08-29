Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BRAIN Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30 2022-08-29 am EDT
6.990 EUR   +0.43%
BRAIN Biotech : Management Statement - 29. August 2022 (nur in englisch verfügbar)

08/29/2022 | 07:21am EDT
BRAIN Biotech AG

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

Management Statement 9M, FY 2021/22

Adriaan Moelker, CEO

Lukas Linnig, CFO

Zwingenberg, August 29th, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the Company, which may not occur at all in the future or may not occur as assumed. They do not represent a guarantee for future results or performance of the Company, and the development of economic and legal conditions may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein or to adapt them to future events or developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein. The Company or any of its shareholders, affiliates, advisors, employees or representatives shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsibility for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

This presentation speaks as of August 29th, 2022. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The term "BRAIN", as used in this presentation means Brain Biotech AG and its affiliates, if not otherwise specified.

Executive Summary

Highlights/Lowlights of the Quarter

on path to reach our full year targets

BioScience

  • Small organic growth Q3, re-acceleration in Q4 order pipeline
  • "CRISPR for You" remains very attractive for customers
  • BRAIN Zwingenberg strong 9M recovery from last year

BioIndustrials

  • On track to reach full-year guidance
  • Breatec adding to growth
  • As expected Q3 less dynamic due to seasonality and new fermenter commissioning
  • Supply chain constraints hinder more dynamic growth especially at BioSun and L.A. Schmitt

Incubator

  • Salt taste enhancer 1.0: successful market launch by customer with initially five products o Natural fermented beverages 1: customer decision not to launch products after failed
    consumer trials, very limited economic impact
    PHA 121: Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on PHA121 Clinical Trials in the US

Recent Events

Two Incubator Projects Exiting

at next pipeline update

  • Salt taste enhancer 1.0
    • successful market launch by customer
    • initially with five consumer products
    • additional consumer product categories are planned
    • customer supply organized via an international flavor house
    • BRAIN will receive royalties in the future
  • Program economics will grow along with market penetration
  1. Natural fermented beverages 1
  1. customer decided to pull market launch after unsuccessful consumer trials o envisaged positioning as non-alcoholic after work drink failed
    o consumer feedback did not meet expectations o no technical issues in control of BRAIN
    o In general, high failure rate of single consumer packaged good launches (up to 80%)
  • Minor economic impact for BRAIN due to size of potentially realizable profits

Recent Events

PHA121

Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on trials in the US

  1. PHA 121
  1. Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on PHA121 Clinical Trials in the US o So far little available detailed information
    o Pharvaris has only be informed verbally, waiting for written notice
    o FDA is placing a clinical hold on the clinical trials of PHA121 in the U.S. under two Pharvaris Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for the treatment of HAE, based on its review of nonclinical data
    o The hold will last until the sponsor adequately addresses all the issues or deficiencies that were identified
    o In general: most common issues are: product quality, clinical study design, toxicology
  • Non-UStrials not affected but might be influenced by FDA decision, majority of patients enrolled outside the US
  • Delay of US-trials, extent has to be seen and will be communicated by Pharvaris
  • Further and more detailed information from our partner required post FDA written notice to evaluate any potential economic impact on BRAIN

