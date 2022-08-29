BRAIN Biotech : Management Statement - 29. August 2022 (nur in englisch verfügbar)

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the Company, which may not occur at all in the future or may not occur as assumed. They do not represent a guarantee for future results or performance of the Company, and the development of economic and legal conditions may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Small organic growth Q3, re-acceleration in Q4 order pipeline
"CRISPR for You" remains very attractive for customers
BRAIN Zwingenberg strong 9M recovery from last year
BioIndustrials
On track to reach full-year guidance
Breatec adding to growth
As expected Q3 less dynamic due to seasonality and new fermenter commissioning
Supply chain constraints hinder more dynamic growth especially at BioSun and L.A. Schmitt
Incubator
Salt taste enhancer 1.0: successful market launch by customer with initially five products oNatural fermented beverages 1: customer decision not to launch products after failed
consumer trials, very limited economic impact •PHA 121: Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on PHA121 Clinical Trials in the US
additional consumer product categories are planned
customer supply organized via an international flavor house
BRAIN will receive royalties in the future
Program economics will grow along with market penetration
Natural fermented beverages 1
customer decided to pull market launch after unsuccessful consumer trialso envisaged positioning as non-alcoholic after work drink failed o consumer feedback did not meet expectations o no technical issues in control of BRAIN o In general, high failure rate of single consumer packaged good launches (up to 80%)
Minor economic impact for BRAIN due to size of potentially realizable profits
Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on trials in the US
PHA 121
Pharvaris Announces FDA Clinical Hold on PHA121 Clinical Trials in the USo So far little available detailed information o Pharvaris has only be informed verbally, waiting for written notice o FDA is placing a clinical hold on the clinical trials of PHA121 in the U.S. under two Pharvaris Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for the treatment of HAE, based on its review of nonclinical data o The hold will last until the sponsor adequately addresses all the issues or deficiencies that were identified o In general: most common issues are: product quality, clinical study design, toxicology
Non-UStrials not affected but might be influenced by FDA decision, majority of patients enrolled outside the US
Delay of US-trials, extent has to be seen and will be communicated by Pharvaris
Further and more detailed information from our partner required post FDA written notice to evaluate any potential economic impact on BRAIN
