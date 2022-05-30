Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BRAIN Biotech AG
  News
  Summary
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 10:04:39 am EDT
7.980 EUR    0.00%
10:09aBRAIN BIOTECH : Management Statement - 30 May 2022
PU
03:02aBRAIN BIOTECH AG : Prof. Dr. Bernhard Hauer leaves Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG for personal reasons
EQ
01:46aBRAIN BIOTECH : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
BRAIN Biotech : Management Statement - 30 May 2022

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
BRAIN Biotech AG

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

Management Statement 6M, FY 2021/22

Adriaan Moelker, CEO

Lukas Linnig, CFO

Zwingenberg, May 30th, 2022

Since 2021 we have been committed to the UN Global Compact corporate responsibility

initiative and its principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption.

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the Company, which may not occur at all in the future or may not occur as assumed. They do not represent a guarantee for future results or performance of the Company, and the development of economic and legal conditions may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein or to adapt them to future events or developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein. The Company or any of its shareholders, affiliates, advisors, employees or representatives shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsibility for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

This presentation speaks as of May 30th, 2022. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The term "BRAIN", as used in this presentation means Brain Biotech AG and its affiliates, if not otherwise specified.

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

2

Overview

Highlights of the Quarter

ongoing solid growth and improving profitability

Strong Business Development in both divisions

BioScience:

  • Developing at upper end of forecast
  • Driver: Strong customer demand & "We CRISPR for You"

BioIndustrials:

  • Strong Biocatalysts sales growth and earnings momentum
  • Division: even higher growth restricted by supply chain issues
  • Breatec adding to growth, consolidation for 8 months

Incubator

  • BEC/BMC: successful genome-editing in mammalian cell lines
  • Urban-Mining:new non-disclosed partner to advance program
  • Pharma programs: Aurase & PHA121 progressing as planned

ESG / Sustainability

  • Integral part of our business strategy
  • ESG+ strategy and targets announced
  • Inaugural ESG & Sustainability Report published

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

3

ESG/Sustainability

Our Steps to ESG & Impact Reporting

from concept to target setting

Executive Board

Group-wide

Ownership

Team established

Environment

Social

Governance

+

Materiality

Economics

Analysis

Impact

Following established standards

Stakeholder

Analysis

BRAIN

Impact & Targets

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

4

ESG/Sustainability

ESG+: Responsible Group Management

five key focal points for sustainable value creation

Efficient Governance

  • German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK) compliance
  • German Sustainability Code (DNK)
  • Member UN Global Compact (UN GC)
  • Quality, health and safety policies
  • Internal compliance: qualified internal compliance officer, permanent risk assessment, audit committee, internal audit team and risk reporting, external audit, BRAIN Financial Control Framework, BRAIN Red Book
  • Monthly reporting and audit meetings with the subsidiaries

Social Performance

  • Occupational health & safety
  • Employee development & training
  • BRAINway corporate culture enforcement
  • Safe labour practices
  • Community Education & Dialogue
  • Promoting women in management

Value Creation

for our

Stakeholders

Environmental Performance

  • Energy efficiency
  • Reduced travel footprint
  • Water management
  • Waste management

Economic Performance

  • Profitable top-line growth
  • Organic growth enhanced by value accretive M&A
  • Target: reach a self-sustained cash flow profile

BRAIN Impact

  • We make a real difference: our products & services address at least 5 SDG's directly

Creating a #BiobasedFuture

© BRAIN Biotech AG Zwingenberg Germany www.brain-biotech.com +49 (0) 6251-9331-0

5

Disclaimer

BRAIN Biotech AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
