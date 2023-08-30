BRAIN Biotech AG
Management Statement 9M, FY 2022/23
Adriaan Moelker, CEO
Michael Schneiders, CFO
Zwingenberg, August 30th, 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This document may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the Company, which may not occur at all in the future or may not occur as assumed. They do not represent a guarantee for future results or performance of the Company, and the development of economic and legal conditions may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein or to adapt them to future events or developments. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein. The Company or any of its shareholders, affiliates, advisors, employees or representatives shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsibility for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.
This presentation speaks as of August, 30th, 2023. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The term "BRAIN", as used in this presentation means Brain Biotech AG and its affiliates, if not otherwise specified.
Business Highlights 9M 22/23
Staying on-track for the FY targets
- Akribion Genomics License Revenues
- first license sales in healthcare with strong partner
- additional license sale to BioProducts customers
- ongoing USP for TMS and TMS+ business
- Deucrictibant (PHA121)
- strong progress by Pharvaris
- One BioProducts strategy now on the finishing line
- after successful buyout of Biocatalysts Ltd. minorities all industrial assets will be bundled under the legal roof of Biocatalysts as of the end of this FY
- efficient organization
- creating a Multi-Specialist Enzyme Champion
- financing at the level of Biocatalysts
- strong future integration with Zwingenberg R&D capabilities and proprietary genome-editing technology
- Group Cash position at EUR 5.3 million despite Biocatalysts minority purchase , solid
- FY and mid-termtargets remain unchanged within guidance range
BRAIN Incubator
HAE update, strong progress
Deucrictibant (PHA121)
- Pharvaris completed $70 million private placement; cash and cash equivalents of €179 million as of June 30th, 2023
- Clinical hold lifted on Deucrictibant for the on-demand treatment of HAE; initiation of global Phase 3 clinical study (RAPIDe-3) anticipated by YE2023. The resolution of the hold has enabled Pharvaris to resume RAPIDe-2 in the U.S., an open-label extension study of RAPIDe-1 evaluating PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.
- Enrollment completed in Phase 2 CHAPTER-1 prophylactic study; top-line data anticipated by YE2023
- Two main clinical research programs:
- PHVS416 (immediate-release deucrictibant capsules) is an investigational drug intended to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE)
- PHVS719 (extended-release deucrictibant tablets) is an investigational drug intended to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE)
For further insights please refer to https://ir.pharvaris.com/
BRAIN BioIncubator
Significant value creation potential
BRAIN BioIncubator Pipeline
Partners
Fermented Beverages & Ingredients
Platform
Perillic Active, Anti-Microbial
ND
Gold from waste streams
ND
Aurase Wound Debridement
PHA121, HAE Pharma Compound
Akribion Genomics
Multiple
(G-dase E / G-dase M)
Time-to-Market
R&D
Market
3-5 years out
1-3 years out
In pre-launch
Former NatBev2
business model changed
Project I-……
Project D-H
Project A-C
Progress since CMD 09/21
rNPV
Profit
Current
Market
Model
R&D
Potential
Options
Platform
Project
*1
*2
*3
Status
Med
Fee, Prod,
M/O
MSP
Med
Fee, Lic
B/A
Med
Prod, Fee,
M/O
Prof, Lic
Large
Fee,
E/P
Prod,
Large
Prof
Fee, MSP,
B/A
Lic
V. Large
Fee, MSP,
E/P
Lic, Prof
- On track
- Program on hold or without a partner
- Contractual, technology or registration hurdles still need attention
- Phase 1 has been successfully completed but contract negotiations for the next development phase are progressing but not yet finalized
*1: BRAIN-Group rNPV FCF+TV: Small< €5M, Medium €5M - €15M, Large: €15M+
*2: Prod: Product sales. Fee: Research fee income.MSP: Milestone payments.Lic: License/royalty payments Tec: Tech fees Prof: Entity formation or profit participation
*3:B/A: BioActives,E/P: Enzymes and proteins, M/O: Microorganisms/starter cultures
ND: not disclosed
Salt 1: successful market launch in 2022
Brazzein shelved for new partners
