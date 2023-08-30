QUARTERLY STATEMENT as of 30 June 2023 Significant events ∙ Financial position and performance ∙ Consolidated income statements ∙ Condensed consolidated statements of the financial position (balance sheet) ∙ Condensed consolidated cash flow statements ∙ Selected notes to the consolidated financial statements ∙ Contact ∙ Financial Calendar B•R•A•I•N

ABOUT BRAIN Biotech BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation). Through its own R&D activities, the Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 49.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/22.

CONTENTS 4 Significant events 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023 5 - 8 Financial position and performance 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 and 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023 Consolidated [unaudited] income statements 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 and 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023 10 Condensed consolidated statements of the financial position (balance sheet) [unaudited] 30 June 2023 Condensed consolidated cash flow statements [unaudited] 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 11 - 12 Selected notes to the consolidated financial statements [unaudited] 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 13 Contact, financial calendar, disclaimer 3 BRAIN Biotech AG 9M 2022/23 Quarterly Statement as of 30 June 2023

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023 BRAIN Biotech AG fully acquires Biocatalysts Ltd. BRAIN Biotech AG has acquired the final two minority interests in Biocatalysts Ltd. Biocatalysts is now fully owned by BRAIN Biotech AG and will form the core of the Group's ambitious growth strategy to create a global multi-specialist enzyme company. The total purchase price for both minority shares was GBP 8.3 million. The transaction was financed from the Group's own funds and additional debt. In February 2023, BRAIN Biotech had announced the bundling of the entire group product business under the leadership of Biocatalysts as the One-BioProducts strategy and will now start transferring the companies Breatec B.V., Biosun Biochemicals Inc. and WeissBioTech GmbH to Biocatalysts Ltd. BRAIN Biotech celebrates 30-year company anniversary BRAIN Biotech celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Zwingenberg site under the motto "Biotech the Future". During the symposium, international customers and business partners exchanged views on the diverse applications of industrial biotechnology in four moderated panel discussions. Shareholders, customers and guests from business and associations were informed about the "evolution" of the former biotech start-up into an international group of companies at a ceremony and during facility tours. Akribion Genomics takes second place in Science4life Venture Cup The team from Akribion Genomics has taken second place in the Science4Life Venture Cup competition. The prize was awarded for the team's concept and business plan for its CRISPR- based tools for targeted cell killing for therapeutic applications. These molecular biology tools are established under the brand Akribion Genomics. Science4Life is the largest German business plan competition for start-ups in the fields of life science, chemistry and energy. 4 BRAIN Biotech AG 9M 2022/23 Quarterly Statement as of 30 June 2023