ABOUT BRAIN Biotech
BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.
BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation).
Through its own R&D activities, the Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.
BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 49.5 million in the fiscal year 2021/22.
CONTENTS
Significant events
1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023
5 - 8 Financial position and performance
1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 and 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023
- Consolidated[unaudited] income statements
1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 and 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023
Condensed consolidated statements of
the financial position (balance sheet)
[unaudited]
30 June 2023
Condensed consolidated cash flow
statements [unaudited]
1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023
Selected notes to the consolidated
financial statements [unaudited]
1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023
Contact, financial calendar, disclaimer
SIGNIFICANT
EVENTS
1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023
BRAIN Biotech AG fully acquires Biocatalysts Ltd.
BRAIN Biotech AG has acquired the final two minority interests in Biocatalysts Ltd. Biocatalysts is now fully owned by BRAIN Biotech AG and will form the core of the Group's ambitious growth strategy to create a global multi-specialist enzyme company.
The total purchase price for both minority shares was GBP 8.3 million. The transaction was financed from the Group's own funds and additional debt.
In February 2023, BRAIN Biotech had announced the bundling of the entire group product business under the leadership of Biocatalysts as the One-BioProducts strategy and will now start transferring the companies Breatec B.V., Biosun Biochemicals Inc. and WeissBioTech GmbH to Biocatalysts Ltd.
BRAIN Biotech celebrates 30-year company anniversary
BRAIN Biotech celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Zwingenberg site under the motto "Biotech the Future". During the symposium, international customers and business partners exchanged views on the diverse applications of industrial biotechnology in four moderated panel discussions. Shareholders, customers and guests from business and associations were informed about the "evolution" of the former biotech start-up into an international group of companies at a ceremony and during facility tours.
Akribion Genomics takes second place in Science4life Venture Cup
The team from Akribion Genomics has taken second place in the Science4Life Venture Cup competition.
The prize was awarded for the team's concept and business plan for its CRISPR- based tools for targeted cell killing for therapeutic applications. These molecular biology tools are established under the brand Akribion Genomics. Science4Life is the largest German business plan competition for start-ups in the fields of life science, chemistry and energy.
FINANCIAL POSITION
AND PERFORMANCE
1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023
GROUP BASIS AND GENERAL CONDITIONS
The remarks made in the consolidated financial statement for the financial year ending 30 September 2022 about the Group´s basis and general conditions continue to be applicable.
1. Results of Operation
In the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial year, the BRAIN Biotech Group generated revenues of € 40.4 million compared to € 36.0 million in the same period of the previous year, which represents an increase of 12.3%. Organically, i.e. excluding the consolidation effects of Breatec in the first four months of the financial year and the deconsolidation of L.A. Schmitt GmbH in the previous year, revenues increased by 7.9%.
The revenues in the third quarter of 2022/23 amounted to € 13.2 million. This corresponds to a 4.1% increase in revenue compared to the third quarter of the previous year.
Total operating performance (revenue, research and development grant revenue, changes in inventories, and other income) in the first nine months of the financial year amounted to € 41.8 million compared to € 37.2 million in the same period of the previous year. In the third quarter, total operating performance increased by 5.5% or € 0.7 million from € 13.0 million to € 13.7 million.
BRAIN Biotech AG announced at the Capital Markets Day on 27 February 2023 that it would be changing its reporting structure to three segments plus the holding company with the publication of the half-year figures. This aligns with the already implemented operational leadership of the Group and further increases transparency for the capital market. The following changes have been made in the segment reporting compared to the consolidated financial statements as at 30 September 2022. The composition of the "BioIndustrial" segment remained unchanged, with the exception of the sale of L.A. Schmitt per 30 September 2022, and was renamed to "BioProducts". From the "BioScience" segment the business unit "BioIncubator" and "BRAIN Biotech Holding" have been excluded and are presented separately going forward. The BioScience segment continues to include the activities of BRAIN Biotech Zwingenberg (i.e. excluding the Holding and excluding the BioIncubator) and AnalytiCon Discovery. The previous year's figures were adjusted accordingly.
