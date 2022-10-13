Advanced search
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:30 2022-10-13 am EDT
5.025 EUR   -2.99%
08:54aDd : BRAIN Biotech AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:48aDd : BRAIN Biotech AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/27Change in the Executive Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, genome editing activities established under the Akribion Genomics brand
EQ
DD: BRAIN Biotech AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/13/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2022 / 14:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Schneiders

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BRAIN Biotech AG

b) LEI
391200JKPVHLD6JLZ107 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005203947

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.20 EUR 5896.80 EUR
5.20 EUR 7014.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.20 EUR 12911.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78853  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
