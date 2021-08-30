Log in
    BNN   DE0005203947

BRAIN BIOTECH AG

(BNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/30 02:22:37 am
10.15 EUR   -0.49%
PRESS RELEASE : BRAIN Biotech AG 9M '20/'21 Results -2-

08/30/2021 | 01:31am EDT
2021-08-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BRAIN Biotech AG 
              Darmstädter Straße 34-36 
              64673 Zwingenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 
E-mail:       ir@brain-biotech.com 
Internet:     www.brain-biotech.com 
ISIN:         DE0005203947 
WKN:          520394 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229564 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229564 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229564&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 41,2 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net income 2021 -7,28 M -8,59 M -8,59 M
Net Debt 2021 17,2 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 184 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BRAIN Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIN BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,20 €
Average target price 16,22 €
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adriaan Moelker Chief Executive Officer
Lukas Linnig Chief Financial Officer
Georg Kellinghusen Chairman
Anna Carina Eichhorn Member-Supervisory Board
Martin B. Jager Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIN BIOTECH AG12.83%217
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.30.71%64 912
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.28.31%39 337
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.24.87%33 367
SUEZ20.96%14 786
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.18.70%11 486