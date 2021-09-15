PRESS RELEASE : BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a cash capital increase from authorised capital

DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a cash capital increase from authorised capital 2021-09-15 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zwingenberg, September 15^th, 2021 BRAIN Biotech AG resolves on a cash capital increase from authorised capital The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG today has resolved to increase the company's share capital against cash contribution.

The company's share capital shall be increased against cash contribution by issuing new registered shares with no par value. Each such share has a notional value of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "New Shares"). The company targets proceeds of approximately EUR 19.0 million. The share capital is to be increased through partial utilization of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 5(2) of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Capital Increase"). The statutory subscription rights of the Company's shareholders were excluded pursuant to Sections 203 (1), 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The New Shares will carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020/2021 beginning on October 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to further improve the efficiency in its enzymes production, to accelerate R&D for product development from the incubator - especially for the BRAIN Engineered Cas (BEC) technology, to buy-out certain minority shareholders in group subsidiaries and to execute bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen the strategic position of the company.

The New Shares will be offered for purchase in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. Joint-Coordinators and Joint-Bookrunners are Baader Bank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO KGaA.

About BRAIN

BRAIN Biotech AG ("BRAIN") is a leading European specialist in industrial biotechnology. As a technology provider and developer of bio-based products and solutions for nutrition, health and the environment, the company supports the biologization of industry and contributes to a more sustainable economy. BRAIN is the parent company of the BRAIN Group. Two pillars form BRAIN Group's business: The BioScience segment includes contract research for renowned industrial partners as well as an incubator for the development of the company's own highly innovative products. In the BioIndustrial segment, the company focuses on specialty business in the production and refinement of enzymes, microorganisms and bioactive natural products and the respective distribution. The BRAIN Group maintains its own diverse collection of natural resources: the BRAIN Bioarchive comprises microorganisms, genetic material and natural substances. Based on this collection and with a comprehensive technology portfolio, BRAIN addresses technological challenges and develops bio-based products and solutions that are already successfully employed in the industry. The BRAIN Group has its own production facilities in Germany, UK and the US, which together with the associated biotechnological production expertise, complete the value chain within the Group. As a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact, BRAIN Biotech AG is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. Since its IPO in 2016, BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394).

Contact Investor Relations Michael Schneiders Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Phone: +49 6251 9331-86 Email: mis@brain-biotech.com Media Contact Dr. Stephanie Konle PR & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 6251 9331-70 Email: stk@brain-biotech.com Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance by, and future developments at, BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

