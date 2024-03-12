EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024 for the financial year 2022/23 of BRAIN Biotech AG



Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024 for the financial year 2022/23 of BRAIN Biotech AG

Face-to-face event at the Zwingenberg site

Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved by a clear majority

Silent partnership with the State of Hesse approved by a very large majority

Zwingenberg, Germany, 12 March 2024 – At today´s Annual General Meeting of BRAIN Biotech AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange / BNN / ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 5203949), the shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a clear majority.

The establishment of silent partnerships between BRAIN Biotech AG and Hessen Kapital I GmbH and MBG H Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Hessen mbH - for the financing of innovative research projects at the locations in Hesse - received approval rates of over 99% in each case.

65,99 % of the share capital was represented at the time of the voting.

In his speech to shareholders, CEO Adriaan Moelker said: "We now have the architecture, the employees, the technology, the customers and the products to further accelerate our economic success. I am confident that we will succeed in achieving our main targets: double-digit sales growth, EBITDA of 15 % +/- 5 percentage points and positive operating cash flow within our planning horizon of five years." In its first quarterly figures for the 2023/24 financial year, the company recently announced a quantitative guidance for the full year with turnover to rise to EUR 58 million to EUR 62 million.

Dr Michael Majerus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, emphasized: “I was very pleased to be able to hold my first Annual General Meeting as Chairman in the form of a face-to-face event in direct contact with the shareholders.” Majerus continued: “In the past financial year 2022/23, BRAIN Biotech achieved the best revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures since the company's IPO. On this basis, the Supervisory Board supports the measures taken by the Management Board to exploit the Group's diverse potential with the aim of further increasing revenues and earnings and achieving the communicated mid-term targets.”

The detailed voting results and all other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on the BRAIN Biotech website at: https://www.brain-biotech.com/investors/financial-publications/2022-23

Photo download: https://www.brain-biotech.de/en/press/



About BRAIN Biotech

BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment.

BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning).

Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications.

BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 55.3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23.

For more information, please visit: https://www.brain-biotech.com, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube.

