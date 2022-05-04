NATO Center of Excellence for Military Medicine to Study Brain Scientific's NeuroCap Device

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) today announces that its novel neurology products will be presented to the NATO Center of Excellence for Military Medicine as an innovative and potentially life-saving tool for armed service personnel.

“Improving accessibility and proximity of care is a constant challenge for the military. LOK is excited to present NeuroCap™ to the NATO COE and help them move towards that goal,” said Daniel Cloutier, founder and CEO of LOK Corporation.

Currently, patients must await transportation to a hospital or clinic to receive EEG testing to determine brain injury or neurological conditions. Once there, they can wait hours or even overnight to see a specialized neurology technician. With Brain Scientific’s NeuroCap™ device, any field medic can record EEG data in remote locations, greatly expanding EEG accessibility. The disposable, lightweight, and easy-to-use NeuroCap can be a vital tool to field medics and other medical personnel wherever EEG testing is needed most.

“While the NeuroCap has been thoroughly proven in research and clinical settings,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “We believe our NeuroCap and NeuroEEG can save lives in the field, especially for military personnel and populations in conflict zones. We look forward to NATO’s Center of Excellence for Military Medicine embracing the strength and benefits of our technology.”

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

