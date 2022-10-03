Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-03 am EDT
0.8450 AUD   -2.87%
Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision
RE
BrainChip Demonstrates the Power and Simplicity of Edge AI at Edge Impulse Imagine
AQ
Australia shares end lower ahead of central bank meetings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision

10/03/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by banks and tech stocks, as investors braced for another half-point rate hike by the central bank in its fight against red-hot inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 6,456.90, with about 655 million shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 826 million shares. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday, wrapping up its worst month since June.

It is going to be tricky for the Australian market to make sustained headway, given what is happening with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the U.S. dollar and Europe as we head into winter, said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"Any rally that does happen will just be another bear market rally that we have seen," said Jennings, adding that the narrative from the RBA's meeting should be pretty much in line with market expectation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday and increase borrowing costs further than previously thought to tame red-hot inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Financials slipped 0.3%, hitting their lowest in three months. The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Technology stocks tracked losses in their Wall Street peers at the end of last week and retreated 1.3%. Software firms Brainchip Holdings and Xero fell 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks advanced 1% on strong crude prices. Woodside Energy and Santos added 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Infomedia slumped 6.4% after the automotive software firm ended negotiations with Solera Holdings and the TA Consortium regarding their A$638.8 million ($410.56 million) takeover proposals.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 1% lower at 10,959.45, its lowest since early July. ($1 = 1.5559 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD -2.87% 0.845 Delayed Quote.27.94%
INFOMEDIA LTD -6.41% 1.095 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.27% 6456.9 Real-time Quote.-13.04%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.13% 7.17 Delayed Quote.12.36%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 1.23% 32.05 Delayed Quote.44.37%
XERO LIMITED -2.73% 71.5 Delayed Quote.-48.03%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,59 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 964 M 964 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4 272x
EV / Sales 2021 515x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BrainChip Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,56 $
Average target price 1,12 $
Spread / Average Target 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Antonio J. Viana Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD27.94%964
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.75%1 736 943
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.77%53 688
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.09%46 716
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.69%46 049
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.30%44 759