Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on
Monday, weighed down by banks and tech stocks, as investors
braced for another half-point rate hike by the central bank in
its fight against red-hot inflation.
The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 6,456.90, with about
655 million shares changing hands, compared with the 30-day
average of about 826 million shares. The benchmark closed 1.2%
lower on Friday, wrapping up its worst month since June.
It is going to be tricky for the Australian market to make
sustained headway, given what is happening with the U.S. Federal
Reserve, the U.S. dollar and Europe as we head into winter, said
Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial
Newsletter.
"Any rally that does happen will just be another bear market
rally that we have seen," said Jennings, adding that the
narrative from the RBA's meeting should be pretty much in line
with market expectation.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike
interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday and increase
borrowing costs further than previously thought to tame red-hot
inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
Financials slipped 0.3%, hitting their lowest in
three months. The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.1% and 0.3%.
Technology stocks tracked losses in their Wall
Street peers at the end of last week and retreated 1.3%.
Software firms Brainchip Holdings and Xero
fell 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively.
Bucking the trend, energy stocks advanced 1% on
strong crude prices. Woodside Energy and Santos
added 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.
Among individual stocks, Infomedia slumped 6.4%
after the automotive software firm ended negotiations with
Solera Holdings and the TA Consortium regarding their A$638.8
million ($410.56 million) takeover proposals.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 1%
lower at 10,959.45, its lowest since early July.
($1 = 1.5559 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)