BrainChip Achieves Full Commercialization of Its AKD1000 AIoT Chip With Availability of Mini PCIe Boards in High Volume

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that it has begun taking orders for the first commercially available Mini PCIe board leveraging its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor, rounding out its suite of AKD1000 offerings.

The AKD1000-powered Mini PCIe boards can be plugged into a developer’s existing system to unlock capabilities for a wide array of edge AI applications, including Smart City, Smart Health, Smart Home and Smart Transportation. BrainChip will also offer the full PCIe design layout files and the bill of materials (BOM) to system integrators and developers to enable them to build their own boards and implement AKD1000 chips in volume as a stand-alone embedded accelerator or as a co-processor.

The new boards help usher in a new era of AI at the edge due to their performance, security, low power requirements, and the ability to perform AI training and learning on the device itself, without dependency on the cloud. The production-ready chips provide high-speed neuromorphic processing of sensor data at a low cost, high speed and very low power consumption. The PCIe boards are immediately available for pre-order on the BrainChip website. Pricing starts at $499.

“I am excited that people will finally be able to enjoy a world where AI meets the Internet of Things,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “We have been working on developing our Akida technology for more than a decade and with the full commercial availability of our AKD1000, we are ready to fully execute on our vision. Other technologies are simply not capable of the autonomous, incremental learning at ultra-low power consumption that BrainChip’s solutions can provide. Getting these chips into as many hands as possible is how the next generation of AI becomes reality.”

The launch of BrainChip’s new PCIe board closely follows the company's development kit offerings introduced in October. The two development kits – an x86 Shuttle PC development kit, as well as an ARM-based Raspberry Pi development kit – both include the AKD1000 chip on a Mini PCIe board and are available to partners, large enterprises and OEMs. BrainChip’s AKD1000 chips and PCIe board can be purchased at shop.brainchipinc.com or via the Buy Now button at www.brainchip.com/.

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

