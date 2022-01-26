BrainChip : Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report

OEMs for their own internal testing and validation. Additionally, BrainChip licensed its Akida IP to major ASIC manufacturer, MegaChips, to help it enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation,Edge-based AI solutions.

New CEO

On 15 November 2021, the Company announced that it had appointed Mr. Sean Hehir as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hehir officially joined the Company on 29 November 2021, replacing Interim CEO Peter van der Made. Mr. van der Made continues in his roles as CTO and Executive Director.

Engagement with global equity capital markets

On 3 November 2021, the Company announced the launch of its American Depository Receipts (ADR) program. An ADR is a US trading instrument denominated in USD that allows a non-US issuer of securities to trade on a US trading system or exchange. The new ADR, ticker symbol BCHPY, represents forty (40) ASX: BRN shares. As ADRs are issued, BRN shares are accumulated in an ASX-traded custodial account. The intent of this program is to provide access to US institutional investors who are unable to invest in foreign-listed shares (ASX: BRN), US-listed foreign shares (OTCQX: BRCHF) or in shares below a certain price point. The ADRs are listed on the OTCQX and commenced trading on 4 November 2021. The Company intends to continue exploring opportunities to better access global equity markets.

LDA Capital

On 13 October 2021 BrainChip and LDA Capital Limited and LDA Capital LLC ("LDA Capital") announced The Second Amendment to the Put Option Agreement ("POA") (refer ASX announcements dated 13 August 2020 and 26 October 2020) allowing the deferral of the remaining A$5.3M draw-down obligation ("First Minimum Draw Down Amount") until 28 February 2022, previously due 22 October 2021, while increasing the total LDA commitment under the agreement to A$65M. The Company's minimum draw-down obligation was also increased by A$30M.

Subsequent to the December quarter end on 14 January 2022, BrainChip submitted a capital call notice to LDA Capital in accordance with the POA to subscribe for up to 15M shares. The purpose of this capital call notice was primarily to satisfy the Company's obligation under The First Minimum Drawdown Amount to draw a minimum of A$5.3M no later than 28 February 2022, as well as to ensure the Company will meet the liquidity requirements necessary to execute the business plan.

Patents

During the quarter, BrainChip announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office had granted three key patents to the Company related to its Akida technology. Subsequent to the December quarter end on 19 January 2022, the Company announced the granting of an additional patent, bringing the number of Akida technology related patents issued to the Company since 2008 to a total of eight. The Company remains focused on pursuing and maintaining patent protection on all current and future developments across multiple global jurisdictions in order to retain our technological edge over the growing number of competitors in the edge AI space.

