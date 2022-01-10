BrainChip : Application for quotation of securities - BRN
01/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
6,000,000
10/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
151159812
1.3
ASX issuer code
BRN
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
11/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Shares issued to the trustee of the Company's Employee Share Plan for the purpose of administering the plan.
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
10/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
6,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The securities are issued for nil consideration.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1.030000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Above estimate is representative of the closing price of shares traded on ASX on 10 January 2022.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
For the purpose of administration of the Company's Employee Share Plan.
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,699,237,144
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BRNAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
3,335,000
BRNAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES VARIOUS PRICES
94,241,471
BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS
4,302,500
Application for quotation of +securities
