  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 12:10:48 am
1.03 AUD   +6.19%
05:48pBRAINCHIP : Application for quotation of securities - BRN
PU
01/09Information Systems Labs Joins BrainChip Early Access Program
BU
01/04BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrainChip : Application for quotation of securities - BRN

01/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,000,000

10/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

151159812

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued to the trustee of the Company's Employee Share Plan for the purpose of administering the plan.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

10/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are issued for nil consideration.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.030000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Above estimate is representative of the closing price of shares traded on ASX on 10 January 2022.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

For the purpose of administration of the Company's Employee Share Plan.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,699,237,144

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRNAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,335,000

BRNAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES VARIOUS PRICES

94,241,471

BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

4,302,500

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,12 M - -
Net income 2020 -26,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 745 M 1 252 M -
EV / Sales 2019 493x
EV / Sales 2020 4 272x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
