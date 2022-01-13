Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/13 12:10:08 am
1.4 AUD   +17.65%
05:42pBRAINCHIP : Application for quotation of securities - BRN
PU
01/10BRAINCHIP : Application for quotation of securities - BRN
PU
01/09Information Systems Labs Joins BrainChip Early Access Program
BU
BrainChip : Application for quotation of securities - BRN

01/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,000,000

13/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

151159812

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

13-Oct-2021 09:39

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

BRN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

,This is the issue of 15,000,000 shares from a proposed total issue of up to 100,000,000 shares. Up to 85,000,000 shares remain to be issued.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

13/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

1

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00001000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The issue price of shares has been noted as being $0.00001 for the purposes only of completion of this form and to reflect that the shares are being issued for cash consideration. The actual pricing of shares will be determined in accordance with the formula as disclosed to ASX on 13/10/2021. Shares will be issued in tranches in accordance with draw down obligations as disclosed to ASX on 13/10/2021, up to 29 December 2023.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
