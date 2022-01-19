BrainChip : Application for quotation of securities - BRN

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 20, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
125,000
20/01/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
151159812
1.3
ASX issuer code
20/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS
TO (Existing Class)
BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
125,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Issue date
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Securities are being issued in consideration of services provided under a services agreement
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
2.130000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The above estimate is reflective of the closing price of shares traded on ASX on 19/01/2022
