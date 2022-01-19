Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrainChip : Application for quotation of securities - BRN

01/19/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

125,000

20/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

151159812

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

125,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

20/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

20/1/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

20/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

125,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Securities are being issued in consideration of services provided under a services agreement

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

2.130000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The above estimate is reflective of the closing price of shares traded on ASX on 19/01/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
