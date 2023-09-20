BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it has partnered with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company, to deliver the industry’s first Edge box based on neuromorphic technology.

VVDN Technologies is an industry-leading device manufacture and solutions provider that has extensive experience in developing and deploying vision-based solutions for various domains, such as automotive, industrial, security surveillance, enterprise, medical and others. VVDN will complement BrainChip’s AI capability with their domain expertise in hardware design, firmware development, cloud integration and manufacturing for the Edge box product.

“We are excited to bring the benefits of neuromorphic computing to the Edge AI market with VVDN as our lead partner,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “This portable and compact Edge box is a game-changer that enables customers to deploy AI applications cost-effectively with unprecedented speed and efficiency to proliferate the benefits of intelligent compute.”

The Edge box is a compact and powerful device that can run various AI applications at the Edge of the network, such as video analytics, face recognition, object detection and more. The Edge box leverages BrainChip’s Akida™ processors, which are designed to mimic the structure and function of the human brain. Akida processors offer high performance, low power consumption and scalability for Edge AI solutions.

“Edge boxes are a rapidly growing segment in AI and are currently based on platforms from major players,” said Bram Geenen Co-founder of Wevolver, providers of one of the most subscribed Edge AI analyst reports. “The cost-effectiveness, efficiency and scalability of BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic processor, coupled with VVDN’s solutions expertise should deliver a boost to the proliferation of customizable and secure AI applications at the Edge.”

“Edge AI is currently dominated by Nvidia and Qualcomm. But these systems are not ideal for the Edge from a power, size, and cost perspective,” said Marc Staimer, President Dragon Slayer Consulting. “Edge AI systems specifically architected to meet the performance, power, cooling, portability, and cost requirements are necessary to drive market growth.”

The Edge box will be available for presale from BrainChip and VVDN later this year.

