BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and Unigen Corporation announced a strategic partnership to deliver a new configuration of the recently released Unigen Cupcake Edge AI Server, a compact and powerful solution based on BrainChip's Akida?? neuromorphic processor. The Cupcake Edge AI Server is a small form factor solution that can run complex AI applications at the Edge, close to the source of data, without relying on the cloud or internet connections.

In leveraging Akida's unique data-processing capabilities, the device offers unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy in a wide array of use cases such as industrial, automotive, healthcare, robotics IoT and security-based applications. Unigen will provide end-to-end solutions for the Cupcake Edge AI Server, from engineering to mass production. Unigen's manufacturing facilities in the U.S.A. and Vietnam, along with its proprietary business intelligence tools, will ensure high-quality products and services for customers across a variety of industries.