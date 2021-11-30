Log in
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

BrainChip : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRN

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BRNAM

RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

112,500

01/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

151159812

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210422/pdf/44vrfwk5vm2jg8.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Number of +securities 112,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,693,237,144

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRNAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,435,000

BRNAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES VARIOUS PRICES

95,068,333

BRNAM : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

4,302,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,12 M - -
Net income 2020 -26,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 042 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2019 493x
EV / Sales 2020 4 272x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BrainChip Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Emmanuel T. Hernandez Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD43.02%742
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.35%2 527 411
SEA LIMITED49.69%165 256
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC70.05%100 517
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE60.79%79 176
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%74 878