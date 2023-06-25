BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, has selected IPro Silicon IP Ltd. to expand its sales presence in Israel.

IPro has served Israel’s chip design community through best-in-class IP partnerships and first-class support. As a trusted sales source, IPro collaborates with customers by learning their exacting needs and providing world-class products that enable them to reach the market with state-of-the-art solutions fast.

IPro will offer BrainChip’s first-to-market, fully digital neuromorphic processor IP, Akida™, as part of its portfolio to enable Edge AI processing with unparalleled performance, precision, and economy of energy. Akida’s fully customizable, event-based AI neural processor provides the scalable architecture and small footprint required to boost efficiency by orders of magnitude, allowing SoC designers to overlay any of the traditional dynamic voltage and frequency scaling for further optimization. Greater AI performance at the Edge, untethered from the cloud, is a key enabler for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market that is expected to be over a trillion dollars by 2030.

“We have a long tradition of partnering with IP leaders from around the world and ensuring successful implementations of their technology in our customers’ fabless designs,” said Mauro Diamant, GM of IPro. “With the addition of Akida’s efficient edge AI architecture that is easy to evaluate, design, develop and deploy, we are enabling our customers to deliver more innovative Edge AI solutions. We are pleased that BrainChip has selected IPro to be its sales representative in Israel and look forward to our mutual success, as well as that of our customers.”

“As BrainChip takes its leading AI technology into key new markets, it is imperative that we build local representation that can support customers and accelerate innovation,” said Chris Stevens, BrainChip's Vice President of worldwide sales. “By joining forces with IPro, we are better positioned to serve the Israeli marketplace, delivering easy access to BrainChip’s Akida technology to this hotbed of technological innovation thereby accelerating the progress of AIoT.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About IPro

IPro licenses Silicon IP to the Israeli Chip Design Community, from selected IP companies world-wide. We deliver key functionality for your design through best-in-class IP partnerships and first-class support. Operating at the same high standards of support and commitment that you have learned to trust through years of partnership, IPro continues a long tradition of engaged support and information exchange. We inform you, learn your needs, and provide IP solutions for your SoC design challenges, enabling you to reach the market with world-class IP products – fast! For more information, visit www.ipro-great-ip.com.

