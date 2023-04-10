Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:40 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.4650 AUD    0.00%
05:31pBrainChip and Blue Ridge Envisioneering Collaborate on Next- Generation Tactical Edge Devices
BU
03/21BrainChip's Neuromorphic Technology Enables Intellisense Systems to Address Needs for Next-Generation Cognitive Radio Solutions
BU
03/21Intellisense Systems Inc. Selects BrainChip Holdings Ltd.'s Neuromorphic Technology
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrainChip and Blue Ridge Envisioneering Collaborate on Next- Generation Tactical Edge Devices

04/10/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, and Blue Ridge Envisioneering (BRE), an engineering specialist serving the defense and intelligence communities, today announced a collaboration to support advanced decision-making applications for broad range of tactical devices.

BRE, a Black Signal Technologies company, will integrate BrainChip AkidaTM processors in a variety of high performance applications.

Tactical devices such as these are deployed where they have restrictive thermal requirements and limited access to power yet are required to operate efficiently. Akida’s ability to perform data processing, including AI/ML tasks at the edge, and its power-conserving neuromorphic design makes its utility in military and intelligence settings a potential breakthrough.

“Almost all conventional Deep Neural Networks are developed to run on power-hungry GPUs that strain power systems and generate a significant amount of heat; when data must be processed in real-time on a remote device, the challenge for hardware developers is immense,” said Stefan Moritz, BRE. “BrainChip’s Akida will be useful for tactical devices that ingest sensor data and use AI/ML to improve decision- making.”

“The collaboration with BRE will show how Akida can excel where power and communications are in short supply,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “This joint effort will expand the boundaries of what AI at the edge can do in both tactical and commercial applications.”

Disclaimer Statement:

Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of NAVAIR.

Attribution Statement:

This material is based upon work supported by the Naval Air Warfare Center under Contract No. N68335-22-C-0158.

About Blue Ridge Engineering

BRE, based in Chantilly, VA, specializes in the rapid development of solutions for its customers in the defense and intelligence communities. National defense priorities require rapid solution development, bringing best-of-breed techniques to bear in record time. BRE's areas of expertise include high performance computing (HPC) architecture design, software development, signals analysis, machine learning/deep neural networks, high-speed data acquisition and storage, and rapid prototyping. Its principals have over 50 years of experience serving the defense and intelligence communities, and strive to uphold BRE's reputation for innovating solutions where larger corporations cannot. For more information visit https://br-envision.com/.

General Inquires Contact:
Blue Ridge Envisioneering
Info@br-envision.com

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
