BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, and MYWAI, the leading AIoT solution provider for Edge intelligence in the European Union (EU), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation Edge AI solutions leveraging neuromorphic compute.

The solutions will leverage BrainChip’s Akida™, which processes and learns from sensor data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. It incorporates MYWAI’s AIoT Platform for EaaS (Equipment as a Service), which can stream, process, and prepare multimodal sensor data (e.g. time series, audio, vision, touch data) for Edge AI, as well as manage the Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) workflows, the Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) certification of the data and outcomes, in line with the new EU regulations for trustworthy AI.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of Edge AI in the industrial and robotic sectors and generate significant value for both companies and their customers. Developing and delivering robotic solutions for various industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, energy management and healthcare will be the focus of this partnership and allows customers to deploy AI at the very Edge of their equipment, achieving unprecedented performance, efficiency, and security.

“We believe in helping businesses reach new heights by adding intelligence to processes and machinery at the very Edge using Generative AI on the cloud and trustworthy AI at the Edge,” said Fabrizio Cardinali, CEO of MYWAI. “By integrating BrainChip’s Akida with our EaaS platform, we can enable our customers to optimize their processes and machinery with efficient AI, delivering intelligence where needed, when needed.”

“Working with partners like MYWAI provides us a tangible way to demonstrate the power of Essential AI together,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at BrainChip. “This collaboration offers customers tremendous value by providing them with a powerful-and-scalable solution for Industrial and MedTech applications requiring real-time, low-power and cloud-independent AI.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About MYWAI

MYWAI SRL (www.myw.ai) is a new European start-up with headquarters in the wonderful Silence Bay of Sestri Levante (between Cinque Terre and Portofino in the Northwest Italian Riviera, near France) which during 2020 and 2021, when the pandemics were hitting hard global supply chains and industrial set-ups, designed, patented, and developed Europe’s first fully native AIoT for Equipment as a Service (EaaS) Platform. The solution helps machine tool builders & and users to add new intelligent services to their machinery such as innovative technical functionality (e.g. Predictive Maintenance and multimodal Quality Inspection), Insurtech policies (e.g. Pay per Event), and Fintech business models (e.g. Pay per Use). MYWAI has patented its EaaS Solution blending advanced Generative and Edge AI solutions, IoT and blockchain and has applied its technology in world-leading market and RD projects with partners such as Mitsubishi Electric™ for adding intelligent services to the company’s robotic fleets, Hitachi Rail to generate synthetic defects for its smart stations video surveillance systems and ESAOTE for the group’s biomedical machinery maintenance services.

