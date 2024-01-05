Official BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD press release

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, and NVISO Group Ltd, a global leader in human behavior AI software, will showcase a joint system that enables more advanced, more capable and more accurate AI on consumer products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NVISO Group’s technology is uniquely able to analyze signals of human behavior such as facial expressions, emotions, identity, head poses, gaze, gestures, activities, and objects with which users interact. BrainChip’s Akida™ IP and processors address the need for high levels of efficient AI performance and on-chip learning, with ultra-low power technologies.

In combining NVISO Group AI Human Behavioral Software and BrainChip’s Akida neuromorphic compute, the resulting system monitors the state of the users through real-time perception and observation of head and body pose, eye tracking and gaze, as well as indicates emotion reasoning.

“In our goal to driving machines to understand people and their behaviors, we have partnered with BrainChip to develop a high-performance system that enables efficient and effective human interaction with intelligent systems,” said Virpi Pennanen, CEO of NVISO Group. “This system will be deployable across a variety of consumer-level products at the Edge to enable autonomous machines to improve the quality of life in a safe and secure way.”

“Since first partnering with NVISO Group, we have worked diligently to combine our synergistic technologies to create intelligent systems that can interface with humans by recognizing and interpreting movement through the power of artificial intelligence,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at BrainChip. “We are pleased to be able to demonstrate our progress at CES and show attendees how they can utilize our platforms for Edge AI devices to better improve the human experience.”

Those that are interested in human behavioral analysis are invited to see the two technologies working together at the BrainChip suite 29-330 at the Venetian Hotel at CES 2024 January 9 to 12, 2024 in Las Vegas.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

