    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:59 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.4250 AUD   -6.59%
05:31pBrainChip and Quantum Ventura Partner to Develop Cyber Threat Detection
BU
05/10Media Alert : BrainChip Showcases Edge AI Technologies at 2023 Embedded Vision Summit
BU
05/04Media Alert : BrainChip Joins Arm Tech Talk to Discuss Cutting-Edge AI Solutions that Deliver Exceptional Performance and Efficiency
BU
BrainChip and Quantum Ventura Partner to Develop Cyber Threat Detection

05/15/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, announced today Quantum Ventura Inc., a San Jose-based provider of AI/ML research and technologies, will use BrainChip’s Akida™ technology to develop new cyber threat-detection tools.

In this federally funded phase 2 program, Quantum Ventura is creating state-of-the art cybersecurity applications for the U.S. Department of Energy under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. The program is focused on “Cyber threat-detection using neuromorphic computing,” which aims to develop an advanced approach to detect and prevent cyberattacks on computer networks and critical infrastructure using brain-inspired artificial intelligence.

“Neuromorphic computing is an ideal technology for threat detection because of its small size and power, accuracy, and in particular, its ability to learn and adapt, since attackers are constantly changing their tactics,” said Srini Vasan, President and CEO of Quantum Ventura Inc. “We believe that our solution incorporating BrainChip’s Akida will be a breakthrough for defending against cyber threats and address additional applications as well.”

“This project with the Department of Energy offers an ideal opportunity to demonstrate how Akida opens up new possibilities in cybersecurity, including the ability to run complex AI algorithms at the edge, reducing the dependency on the cloud,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “We are excited about the progress that Quantum Ventura are making with BrainChip in this project which is extremely vital to the safety of the nation’s infrastructure.”

The Akida neural processor and AI IP can find unknown, repeating patterns in vast amounts of noisy data, which is an asset in cyber threat detection. Once Akida learns what normal network traffic patterns look like, it can detect malware, attack signatures, and other types of malicious activity. Because of Akida’s unique ability to learn on device in a secure fashion, without need for cloud retraining, it can quickly learn new attack patterns, enabling it to easily adapt to emerging threats.

BrainChip IP supports incremental learning, on-chip learning, and high-speed inference with unsurpassed performance in micro watt to milli-watt power budgets, ideal for advanced AI/ML devices such as intelligent sensors, medical devices, high-end video-object detection, and ADAS/autonomous systems. Akida is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power than conventional neural network accelerators, providing energy efficiency with high performance for partners to deliver AI solutions previously not possible on even battery-operated or fan-less embedded, edge devices.

About Quantum Ventura Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley in historic San Jose downtown, Quantum Ventura Inc. is in the business of creating innovative and groundbreaking systems and technologies in the areas of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, AI/ML Verification and Validation, Cybersecurity, Secure Mobile technology (Diamond Droid) and HPC-driven Big Data Analytics. Quantum Ventura's R&D division, QuantumX Research Labs, undertakes R&D services in providing advanced technology solutions to federal agencies and corporations throughout the U.S. Quantum Ventura excels in developing concepts into market-focused products and customer-driven solutions, designing creative solutions, and building unique products for challenging problems with complete end-to-end solutions, components, and unsurpassed technical expertise. For more information visit https://www.quantumventura.com/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
