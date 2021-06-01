BrainChip : Dives Further into AI Ecosystem with Edge Impulse CEO Zach Shelby

Latest episode of ‘This is our Mission’ podcast series continues outside-looking-in theme by examining next-generation of intelligent devices with embedded ML

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse, joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson on the latest “This is our Mission” podcast episode designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress. The podcast will be available through the Company’s website, https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/, as well as across all major podcast platforms June 8, at 4:00 p.m. U.S. PDT.

As a technologist in the embedded space with a passion for TinyML and Internet engineering, Shelby is focused on enabling developers to create the next-generation of intelligent devices with embedded Machine Learning solutions. In the seventh episode of the series, Shelby and Telson discuss the broader AI ecosystem and how developers leverage data driven engineering to enable the rapid development of ML models.

“The most interesting thing about doing a podcast series is discovering the breadth of topics that AI impacts and discussing those impacts with people who have a passion for leveraging that technology to advance the industry and society itself,” said Telson. “Zach has tremendous insight into building and deploying ML solutions for a variety of ML models such as vibration, audio and vision. It’s companies like Edge Impulse and others that will enable Machine Learning to evolve and broaden the horizons for the proliferation of Akida into numerous applications to solve unthinkable problems.”

Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601006060/en/