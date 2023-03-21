Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
2023-03-21
0.4450 AUD   -3.26%
BrainChip's Neuromorphic Technology Enables Intellisense Systems to Address Needs for Next-Generation Cognitive Radio Solutions
BU
03/19Media Alert : BrainChip Illustrates AIoT Readiness at the Edge Impulse ML Series
BU
03/10BrainChip Holdings Ltd to Showcase Akida Platform for Next-Generation Edge AI At Embedded World 2023
CI
BrainChip's Neuromorphic Technology Enables Intellisense Systems to Address Needs for Next-Generation Cognitive Radio Solutions

03/21/2023
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Intellisense Systems Inc. has selected its neuromorphic technology to improve the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight and power (SWaP) constrained platforms (such as spacecraft and robotics) for commercial and government markets.

Intellisense's intelligent radio frequency (RF) system solutions enable wireless devices and platforms to sense and learn the characteristics of the communications environment in real time, providing enhanced communication quality, reliability and security. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor, Intellisense can deliver even more advanced, yet energy efficient, cognitive capabilities to its RF system solutions.

One such project is the development of a new Neuromorphic Enhanced Cognitive Radio (NECR) device to enable autonomous space operations on platforms constrained by size, weight and power (SWaP). Intellisense’s NECR technology provides NASA numerous applications and can be used to enhance the robustness and reliability of space communication and networking, especially cognitive radio devices. Smart sensing algorithms will be implemented on neuromorphic computing hardware, including Akida, and then integrated with radio frequency modules as part of a Phase II prototype.

"We are excited to partner with BrainChip and leverage their state-of-the-art neuromorphic technology," said Frank T. Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense. "By integrating BrainChip's Akida processor into our cognitive radio solutions, we will be able to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of performance, adaptability and reliability."

BrainChip's Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for edge computing applications. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Intellisense will be able to deliver cognitive radio solutions that are faster, more efficient and more reliable than ever before.

"Intellisense provides advanced sensing and display solutions and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to deliver the next generation of cognitive radio capabilities," said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. "Our Akida processor is uniquely suited to address the demanding requirements of cognitive radio applications, and we look forward to continue partnering with Intellisense to deliver cutting-edge embedded processing with AI on-chip to their customers."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

© Business Wire 2023
