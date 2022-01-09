Information Systems Labs Joins BrainChip Early Access Program

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that Information Systems Laboratories, Inc. (ISL) is developing an AI-based radar research solution for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) based on its Akida™ neural networking processor.

ISL is an employee-owned technology development corporation that performs expert research and complex analysis, software and systems engineering, advanced hardware design and development, and high-quality specialty fabrication for a variety of customers worldwide. ISL specializes in the areas of advanced signal processing, space exploration, undersea technologies, surveillance and tracking, cyber security, advanced radar systems, and energy independence. As a member of BrainChip’s Early Access Program, ISL will be able to evaluate boards with the Akida device, software and hardware support and dedicated engineering resources.

“As part of BrainChip’s EAP, we’ve had the opportunity to evaluate firsthand the capabilities that Akida provides to the AI ecosystem,” said Jamie Bergin, Senior VP, Manager of Research, Development and Engineering Solutions Division at ISL.

BrainChip brings AI to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The Akida processor is ultra-low power with high performance, supporting the growth of edge AI technology by using a neuromorphic architecture, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human brain. Devices currently available to BrainChip’s EAP customers provide partners with capabilities to realize significant gains in power consumption, design flexibility and true learning at the Edge.

“ISL has decided to use Akida and Edge-based learning as a tool to incorporate into their portfolio of research engineering and engineering solutions in large part due to our innovative capabilities and production-ready status that provides go-to-market advantages,” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO. “We are pleased to be included as the AI- and Edge-based learning component of ISL’s research sponsored by AFRL. We feel that the combination of technologies will help expedite its deployment into the field.”

Akida is currently available now to be licensed as IP, as well as available for orders for production release in silicon. Its focus is on low power and high-performance, enabling sensory processing, for applications in Beneficial AI, as well as applications including Smart Healthcare, Smart Cities, Smart Transportation and Smart Home. Those interested in learning how BrainChip has solved the problems inherent in moving AI out of the data center to the Edge where data is created can visit https://brainchipinc.com/technology/ for more information.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

About AFRL and AFWERX

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in J203-CS01, the Air Force has begun offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program that is faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

