  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:20 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.4050 AUD   -2.41%
05:59pMedia Alert : BrainChip CEO Directly Answers Investors' Questions in First Quarterly Investor Podcast
BU
04/12BrainChip CEO to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th
AQ
04/10BrainChip and Blue Ridge Envisioneering Collaborate on Next- Generation Tactical Edge Devices
BU
Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Directly Answers Investors' Questions in First Quarterly Investor Podcast

04/24/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites current and potential investors to a podcast where CEO Sean Hehir answers questions that shareholders have asked the company during the previous quarter.

Hosted by Director of Global Investor Relations Tony Dawe, the inaugural episode of BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast covers more than a dozen topics of interest from product development to market leadership to shareholder guidance.

Among the questions answered in this first podcast are:

  • What are the differences between the original Akida™ product and the new, 2nd generation Akida platform?
  • What is the potential size of the AI/neuromorphic markets that BrainChip addresses and how much further can BrainChip extend its lead into this trillion-dollar AIoT market?
  • How do BrainChip’s commercial ecosystem and partnerships relate directly to sales and income for the company?
  • Does BrainChip need to raise additional capital?
  • What factors are driving investment and innovation in technology in general?

“My focus with BrainChip has been to improve our transparency to share as much information as possible about the company itself, the IP we’ve developed, and the tremendous potential for the markets in which we play,” said Hehir. “We appreciate a direct connection with investors and potential investors across the globe, as well as the market in general, to discuss the fundamentals of our business, our products and our strategy going forward.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast joins the popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. The next Quarterly Investor Podcast is expected to be released mid-June. Listen to the inaugural podcast at https://brainchip.com/episode-1-brainchip-investor-podcast-q1-2023

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 40,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Antonio J. Viana Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD-44.30%491
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.16%2 127 141
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.59%58 193
SYNOPSYS INC.18.16%57 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.05%54 150
SEA LIMITED52.16%44 870
