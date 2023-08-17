BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that its quarterly podcast for current and prospective investors will be presented in two parts, August 17 and August 24, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

In the podcast, BrainChip director of global investor relations Tony Dawe interviews board chair Antonio J. Viana to address the company’s progress since the most recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Topics covered in Part 1 include:

Global reporting and ESG considerations.

Changes in remuneration and stock compensation since the AGM.

Execution of the commercialization strategy for the Akida™ platform.

The state of the global AI sector and its impact on BrainChip customers.

Topics discussed in Part 2 include:

The transition from an R&D company developing chips to an AI chip design company licensing IP.

How Akida 2.0 platform differs from the first-generation Akida 1000 product

The most ‘frequently asked questions’ submitted by shareholders during the past quarter.

“BrainChip’s primary goal is to be the global solutions leader that transforms the Edge-based AI market. This is the way we create shareholder value. By building our business and properly communicating to the global market, we contribute materially to achieving our goal”, said Viana. “Our business model, product development plans and overall solution strategy for going to market are the key elements of our value proposition. Executing on our value propositions is paramount to our success.”

BrainChip’s Quarterly Investor Podcast is in addition to its popular monthly “This is Our Mission” podcast series, which provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes of “This is Our Mission” is available at https://brainchip.com/podcast.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817162197/en/