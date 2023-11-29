Official BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD press release

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced the availability of a research paper detailing how neuromorphic computing can be utilized as part of an electric nose system to detect and identify different bacteria in the blood.

With findings achieved through studies by BrainChip Research, “Finding Bacteria in the Blood: Scaling a Hardware-Driven Neuromorphic Solution for Real-World E-Nose Applications” presents how a hardware-based, low-power neuromorphic solution can be combined with electronic sensors to create compelling real-world healthcare solutions that are cost-effective, portable and accurate. These assisted devices could significantly speed up disease diagnosis in remote locations, or even outside of traditional clinical facilities.

The paper explores a blood dataset collected as part of the Mednose project at Örebro University. The classifier model developed using Akida™ was able to identify ten different bacteria species in blood samples with a classification accuracy of 97.42%, outperforming previous implementations.

“Leveraging neuromorphic hardware to provide portable, power-efficient solutions for use in the identification of sensory data is a game-changer for a plethora of practical applications, such as e-nose systems,” said Anup Vanarse, Research Scientist at BrainChip. “This latest research paper shows how Akida’s olfactory analysis technology allows for efficient and accurate detection of various strains of bacteria in blood to help with important disease diagnosis. Incorporating beneficial AI within sensory devices will provide the means for massive breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.”

Those interested in reading more about neuromorphic solutions utilized in e-nose applications can download the full research paper at https://brainchip.com/finding-bacteria-in-blood

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

