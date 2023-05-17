Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:21 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.4100 AUD   -2.38%
11:02aMedia Alert : BrainChip Hosts Devkit Webinar to Kick Off “AI for Good” TinyML Challenge
BU
05/16Media Alert : BrainChip and Teksun Demonstrate Rapid Adoption of AI Solutions at Embedded Vision Summit
BU
05/15BrainChip and Quantum Ventura Partner to Develop Cyber Threat Detection
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Media Alert: BrainChip Hosts Devkit Webinar to Kick Off “AI for Good” TinyML Challenge

05/17/2023 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, will host a webinar introducing the Akida™ PCIe Board Evaluation Kit as part of the tinyML Hackathon 2023: Pedestrian Detection Challenge, May 18 at 8 a.m. PDT.

Tiny machine learning (TinyML) is broadly defined as a fast-growing field of machine learning technologies and applications, including hardware, algorithms and software, capable of performing on-device sensor data analytics at extremely low power, enabling a variety of always-on use-cases and targeting battery operated devices without need for connection to cloud.

This year’s challenge, in partnership with the City of San Jose’s Vision Zero program, is to develop a Tiny ML-based solution to detect pedestrians and others. BrainChip’s webinar provides those participating in the challenge with information about the Akida Board Evaluation Kit and how it can be used to deliver efficient AI performance at the Edge, thus enabling intelligent devices and applications.

The Akida Board Evaluation Kit is a one-lane PCIe board, for Akida technology assessment. It includes the AKD1000 Akida processor from BrainChip. The PCIe board can be integrated into a Linux computer including an x86-64 PC architecture, such as any intel, i5, i7, i9 based computer, or an Arm aarch64 machine such as a Raspberry Pi 4.

“We look forward to providing developers with guidance on utilizing BrainChip IP to create compelling solutions for the tinyML Hackathon Challenge,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “BrainChip's proven hyper-efficient object detection and classification capabilities empowers participants to build innovative applications that identify pedestrians, cyclists and distinguish other objects in any kind of environment in real-time. These solutions can ultimately lead to a significant reduction in traffic fatalities and injuries. We’re excited to help make roads and travel safer for everyone.”

The tinyML Hackathon runs May 19-September 15. To register for BrainChip’s webinar, interested parties can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3916833274949/WN_2f8BOyaYTS2yFn-KHdVxDQ#/registration

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
11:02aMedia Alert : BrainChip Hosts Devkit Webinar to Kick Off “AI for Good” TinyML ..
BU
05/16Media Alert : BrainChip and Teksun Demonstrate Rapid Adoption of AI Solutions at Embedded ..
BU
05/15BrainChip and Quantum Ventura Partner to Develop Cyber Threat Detection
BU
05/10Media Alert : BrainChip Showcases Edge AI Technologies at 2023 Embedded Vision Summit
BU
05/04Media Alert : BrainChip Joins Arm Tech Talk to Discuss Cutting-Edge AI Solutions that Deli..
BU
05/02BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader Geoffrey Mo..
AQ
05/01BrainChip Pushes the Edge in 2023 with Akida Innovations, Expanded Partner Ecosystem
BU
04/30Tech Alert : BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader G..
BU
04/24Media Alert : BrainChip CEO Directly Answers Investors' Questions in First Quarterly Inves..
BU
04/12BrainChip CEO to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 483 M 483 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 41,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BrainChip Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Antonio J. Viana Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD-43.62%494
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.99%2 317 939
SYNOPSYS INC.16.91%57 134
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.25.94%55 208
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.96%52 096
SEA LIMITED39.25%41 062
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer