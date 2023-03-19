Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:31 2023-03-17 am EDT
0.4600 AUD    0.00%
05:31pMedia Alert : BrainChip Illustrates AIoT Readiness at the Edge Impulse ML Series
BU
03/10BrainChip Holdings Ltd to Showcase Akida Platform for Next-Generation Edge AI At Embedded World 2023
CI
03/06Brainchip Holdings Ltd. Introduces Second-Generation Akida Platform
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Alert: BrainChip Illustrates AIoT Readiness at the Edge Impulse ML Series

03/19/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, joins the Edge Impulse ML Series as a Platinum Partner to showcase advanced edge machine learning innovation with an audience of invite-only guests.

The exclusive series features six one-day, in-person events that explore the benefits of edge machine learning, ways to differentiate products with embedded intelligence and how to deliver value in less time while lowering operating costs using AI tools like Edge Impulse. Each event features keynotes from industry leaders, hands-on workshops, customer success stories, insights on deploying ML solutions at scale and live demonstrations.

At Edge Impulse ML events, BrainChip presents “Edge AI: Ready When You Are!” The keynote addresses AI’s promise to provide new capabilities, efficiencies and economic growth, all with the potential for improving the human condition. There are numerous challenges to delivering on this promise, particularly the need for performant, secure edge AI. BrainChip will highlight the readiness of the industry to deliver edge AI and the path to its imminent transition.

“We are excited to be participating in the Edge Impulse ML Series,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships at BrainChip. “With the introduction of our next-generation platform and continued advancements with our partners and expansion of our ecosystem, events such as the ML Series is where BrainChip has the opportunity to communicate, demonstrate and drive our technology platform and provide current and future customers with long-term, intelligent solutions to scale AI into their devices.”

Edge Impulse ML Series events take place in six cities on five different dates. Please join BrainChip at Edge Impulse ML by registering for one or more of the upcoming showcases via the following links:

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
05:31pMedia Alert : BrainChip Illustrates AIoT Readiness at the Edge Impulse ML Series
BU
03/10BrainChip Holdings Ltd to Showcase Akida Platform for Next-Generation Edge AI At Embedd..
CI
03/06Brainchip Holdings Ltd. Introduces Second-Generation Akida Platform
CI
03/06Australian shares begin week on a positive note; cenbank move in focus
RE
03/05Brainchip Launches Second Generation Akida Platform; Shares Jump 18%
MT
03/01Brainchip Expands Its Ecosystem with Teksun to Bring the Akida Processor to Next-Genera..
CI
02/26BrainChip Partners with emotion3D to Improve Driver Safety and User Experience
CI
02/23BrainChip Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/19Transcript : BrainChip Holdings Ltd - Pre Recorded Special Call
CI
01/29BrainChip Holdings Ltd Tapes Out AKD1500 Chip in GlobalFoundries 22nm FD SOI Process
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 46,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 13,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BrainChip Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Antonio J. Viana Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD-38.26%541
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.52%2 080 022
SYNOPSYS INC.16.67%56 737
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.78%56 466
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.30%52 730
SEA LIMITED50.68%44 040