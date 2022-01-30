Log in
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/28 12:10:09 am
1.385 AUD   --.--%
Media Alert: BrainChip Podcast Returns with CEO Sean Hehir

01/30/2022 | 05:31pm EST
First ‘This is our Mission’ podcast of the new year takes listeners on a journey of what to expect from the company in 2022

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that its latest “This is our Mission” podcast features an in-depth conversation with recently appointed CEO Sean Hehir. The podcast debuts February 8 at 4 p.m. PST on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

Hehir was named CEO this past November and is tasked with guiding the company towards full commercialization of BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms. The conversation between him and host Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales, highlights Hehir’s track record of organizational development, strategic alliances, and go-to-market programs which have driven revenue growth for large technology organizations, including HP, Compaq, and Fusion-io. The two also delve into BrainChip’s next growth phase and how the company expects its leading AI technology to impact cutting-edge markets like automotive, transportation, consumer, aerospace, medical and industrial IoT.

“Nothing like interviewing your new boss to start the new year,” said Telson. “It is a great conversation to help our audience get to know Sean, his background and his vision for the company. Having a platform like our monthly podcast allows us the opportunity to speak directly to those in the technology community, investors and partners and share information about where we stand and where we’re headed. It is great to get back to our normal podcast routine with such a positive and affirmative conversation about how Akida continues to revolutionize markets with its Edge AI capabilities.”

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company’s tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip’s IP can be used in a wide range of applications from industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles to smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors. Past podcast episodes are available to listen to at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2022
