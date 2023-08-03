BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, will detail advantages, benefits and opportunities of Edge AI to investors at Oppenheimer & Co Inc.’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 8-9.

BrainChip is among the innovative public companies at the forefront of emerging innovation invited to present a broad look at emerging themes across the technology landscape to institutional investors. At the two-day virtual conference, BrainChip will provide a competitive analysis of players in Edge AI with an eye on how to best capitalize on the opportunities offered in the multitrillion-dollar market.

“From detailing how Edge AI is the compute model of the future to showcasing our leading position as the first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP solutions, we look forward to showing Oppenheimer investors how we are helping overcome the challenges in a high-potential AIoT market that will deploy more than a trillion intelligent Edge devices by 2030,” said Ken Scarince, CFO at BrainChip. “We’re using neuromorphic computing as a critical enabler to accelerate radically new intelligent services and applications. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about this technological sea change and how BrainChip is leading the way with its Akida IP.”

The Akida neural processor is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power Edge AI network processor for vision, audio, smart transducers, vital signs and, more broadly, any sensor application. BrainChip’s scalable solutions, which can be used standalone or integrated into systems on chip to execute today’s models and future networks directly in hardware, empowers the market to create much more intelligent, cost-effective devices and services that can be universally deployed across a wide range of real-world applications in connected cars, healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, smart-agriculture and more. BrainChip’s solutions have even been selected for use in a space mission that imposes the most stringent conditions for efficiency, performance and accuracy.

Those wishing to watch BrainChip’s presentation at the Technology, Internet & Communication Conference should contact their institutional salesperson or Oppenheimer Financial Professional to register.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

