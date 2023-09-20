BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, has been invited to present at the conference on Emerging Growth in AI, presented by Maxim Group LLC, Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The continuous evolution of AI is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. Participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI. BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir will discuss the role BrainChip’s technology plays in shaping the future of in-situ intelligence on tiny devices in a virtual fireside chat September 26 at 3:00pm ET.

BrainChip’s Akida neural processor is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power Edge AI network processor for vision, audio, smart transducers, vital signs and, more broadly, any sensor application. BrainChip’s scalable solutions, which can be used standalone or integrated into systems on chip to execute today’s models and future networks directly in hardware, empowers the market to create much more intelligent, cost-effective devices and services that can be universally deployed across real-world applications in connected cars, healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, smart-agriculture and more, including use in a space mission and in the most stringent conditions.

“The Emerging Growth in AI Conference is an ideal venue to showcase how advanced IoT infrastructure and AI technologies inspired by the human brain, deliver highly efficient problem solving, with more intuitive and secure human-to-machine interactions,” said Hehir. “As a leader in Edge AI, we see just how ubiquitous the technology will be and will highlight how we are driving AI into a plethora of use cases that weren’t possible before.”

The two-day Emerging Growth in AI event features more than 40 companies with a focus on artificial intelligence participating in a series of virtual panels, live roundtables, and company discussions. This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, interested parties must sign up to become an M-Vest member and reserve their seat.

