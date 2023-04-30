Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BrainChip Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
  Report
04/30/2023
0.4125 AUD   +1.85%
05:31pTech Alert : BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader Geoffrey Moore on the Latest ‘This is Our Mission' Podcast
BU
04/24Media Alert : BrainChip CEO Directly Answers Investors' Questions in First Quarterly Investor Podcast
BU
04/12BrainChip CEO to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th
AQ
Tech Alert: BrainChip Discusses Embracing Disruptive Innovations with Technology Leader Geoffrey Moore on the Latest ‘This is Our Mission' Podcast

04/30/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with organizational theorist, best-selling author and management consultant, Geoffrey Moore, on its latest “This is our Mission” podcast. He joins BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir to discuss the challenges facing large organizations when looking to adopt disruptive innovations. The podcast will be available May 2 at 3:00 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

Moore is an author, speaker and advisor who splits his time between start-up companies in the Wildcat Venture Partners portfolios and established high-tech enterprises including Salesforce, Microsoft, Autodesk, F5 Networks, Gainsight, Google, and Splunk. Moore’s life’s work has focused on the market dynamics surrounding disruptive innovations. Moore's books include Crossing the Chasm, Inside the Tornado, the Gorilla Game and Zone to Win. Crossing the Chasm is a technology playbook which focuses on the challenges start-up companies face transitioning from early adoption to mainstream customers. Moore’s latest work, Zone to Win, addresses the challenge enterprises face when embracing disruptive innovations, and the importance of adopting when it is in their best interests to do so.

“One of the best parts about doing the ‘This is Our Mission’ podcasts is the opportunity to meet fascinating people and get their unique insights into innovative technology, and how this is changing the world at large,” said Hehir. “There are few people more fascinating than Geoffrey Moore. His vast knowledge in business-related experience, and his thoughts on the meaning of life, will help enlighten our listeners about how today’s technology advancements are driving rapid proliferation of increasingly intelligent devices and services.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 473 M 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 40,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
BrainChip Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Hehir Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth W. Scarince Chief Financial Officer
Antonio J. Viana Chairman
Peter van der Made Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Geoffrey Carrick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD-45.64%473
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.12%2 284 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.39%57 114
SYNOPSYS INC.15.38%56 553
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.48%53 189
SEA LIMITED46.40%43 170
