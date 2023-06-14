Advanced search
    BRN   AU000000BRN8

BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD

(BRN)
2023-06-14
0.4100 AUD   -3.53%
Tech Alert: BrainChip Discusses Innovation and Opportunities in AI and Robotics with USC Professor Dr. Gaurav Sukhatme on the Latest ‘This is Our Mission' Podcast

06/14/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with Dr. Gaurav Sukhatme, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical & Computer Engineering at USC, on its latest “This is our Mission” podcast. He joins BrainChip CMO, Nandan Nayampally, to discuss the fields of AI and robotics. The podcast will be available June 20 at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

With more than three decades of experience in the field, Dr. Sukhatme is the co-director of the USC Robotics Research Laboratory and is the director of the USC Robotic Embedded Systems Laboratory, which he founded in 2000. He is a recognized expert in the fields of networked robots, learning robots and field robotics. He holds the Fletcher Jones Foundation Endowed Chair in Computer Science and serves as the Executive Vice Dean at the USC Viterbi School of Engineers, in addition to being an Amazon Scholar. Dr. Sukhatme has focused on developing algorithms, techniques, and tools to design and understand large-scale, distributed, networked robotic systems with an emphasis on environmental monitoring. He also works in learning and planning for robot grasping and manipulation.

“Gaurav’s deep knowledge and dedication to the field of robotics and artificial intelligence has inspired and equipped the next generation of technology innovators to drive these fields forward both in academic research as well as in the industry,” said Nayampally. “He brings great insights into the evolution of modern robotics, AI and autonomy, and his belief in the future of intelligent compute is contagious and I’m excited that we can share these with our audience.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006


© Business Wire 2023
