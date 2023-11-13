Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Stock price
Equities
BCLI
US10501E2019
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1730 USD
|+1.53%
|+12.71%
|-89.46%
|Oct. 24
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Announces Resignation of Dr. Kirk Taylor as EVP and Chief Medical Officer
|CI
|Oct. 24
|BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Strategic Realignment Prioritizing NurOwn for the Treatment of ALS
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|8.26 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-25.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-27.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,27x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,37x
|Employees
|44
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|80.96%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More press releases
|1 day
|+0.94%
|1 week
|+12.13%
|Current month
|+12.42%
|1 month
|+1.18%
|3 months
|-89.70%
|6 months
|-93.77%
|Current year
|-89.51%
More quotes
1 week
0.15
0.18
1 month
0.13
0.21
Current year
0.13
3.46
1 year
0.13
3.46
3 years
0.13
12.30
5 years
0.13
17.95
10 years
0.13
17.95
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Chaim Lebovits CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|52
|2007
Stacy Lindborg CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|52
|2020
Alla Patlis DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|36
|2012
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Irit Arbel FOU
|Founder
|63
|2000
June Almenoff BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2017
Uri Yablonka BRD
|Director/Board Member
|46
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.02%
|678 M€
|-13.01%
|0.00%
|13,379 M€
|+4.57%
|0.00%
|30 M€
|+9.21%
|0.00%
|281,588 M€
|+13.42%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|0.1729
|+1.45%
|209 648
|23-11-10
|0.1704
|+4.93%
|496,405
|23-11-09
|0.1624
|-5.69%
|422,785
|23-11-08
|0.1722
|+1.29%
|1,013,021
|23-11-07
|0.1700
|+10.82%
|801,241
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), Alzheimers disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. NurOwn, the Company's cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs), modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival and improve neurological function. NurOwn has completed its Phase III ALS and Phase II PMS clinical trials. Its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd., holds rights to commercialize its NurOwn technology. Its other subsidiaries include Advanced Cell Therapies Ltd. and two others.
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.1704USD
Average target price
0.5000USD
Spread / Average Target
+193.43%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-89.51%
|8 M $
|+65.66%
|40 321 M $
|-5.98%
|35 766 M $
|-26.55%
|27 520 M $
|-62.16%
|26 709 M $
|+30.38%
|21 104 M $
|-32.45%
|20 316 M $
|-2.31%
|16 949 M $
|-19.75%
|10 472 M $
|-31.33%
|9 092 M $