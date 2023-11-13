Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), Alzheimers disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. NurOwn, the Company's cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs), modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival and improve neurological function. NurOwn has completed its Phase III ALS and Phase II PMS clinical trials. Its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd., holds rights to commercialize its NurOwn technology. Its other subsidiaries include Advanced Cell Therapies Ltd. and two others.