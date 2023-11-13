Stock BCLI BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Stock price

Equities

BCLI

US10501E2019

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:29:09 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.1730 USD +1.53% +12.71% -89.46%
Oct. 24 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Announces Resignation of Dr. Kirk Taylor as EVP and Chief Medical Officer CI
Oct. 24 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Strategic Realignment Prioritizing NurOwn for the Treatment of ALS CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 8.26 M
Net income 2023 * -25.00 M Net income 2024 * -27.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,27x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,37x
Employees 44
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 80.96%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Announces Resignation of Dr. Kirk Taylor as EVP and Chief Medical Officer CI
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Strategic Realignment Prioritizing NurOwn for the Treatment of ALS CI
Transcript : Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Special Call CI
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising in Late Afternoon Trading MT
Top Midday Decliners MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading MT
Wall Street Set to Open Flat; Q2 GDP Rises 2.1%; Jobless Claims Lower Than Expected MT
Maxim Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to Hold From Buy MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday MT
Investors Await GDP, Jobless Claims as US Futures Trend Lower in Thursday's Premarket MT
Top Premarket Decliners MT
BrainStorm Shares Plummet Premarket After Negative FDA Panel Vote DJ
Brainstorm Cell Says US FDA's Advisory Panel Voted ALS Therapy NurOwn Did Not Show 'Substantial Evidence of Effectiveness' MT
US FDA panel votes against BrainStorm's ALS therapy RE
FDA Panel Rejects Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ALS Treatment DJ
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Maxim Downgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to Hold From Buy MT
Maxim Group Adjusts Price Target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to $10 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating MT
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS : Maxim Group Upgrades Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to Buy From Hold MT
More recommendations

Press releases Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BRAINSTORM INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Brainstorm To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options PR
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Brainstorm Cell Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024 PR
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - BCLI PR
Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.(BCLI) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline PR
More press releases

News in other languages on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Catalent et BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics annoncent un partenariat pour la conception de la plateforme de thérapie par cellules souches mésenchymateuses NurOwn®
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.94%
1 week+12.13%
Current month+12.42%
1 month+1.18%
3 months-89.70%
6 months-93.77%
Current year-89.51%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
0.15
Extreme 0.1504
0.18
1 month
0.13
Extreme 0.134
0.21
Current year
0.13
Extreme 0.134
3.46
1 year
0.13
Extreme 0.134
3.46
3 years
0.13
Extreme 0.134
12.30
5 years
0.13
Extreme 0.134
17.95
10 years
0.13
Extreme 0.134
17.95
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Chaim Lebovits CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 52 2007
Stacy Lindborg CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 52 2020
Alla Patlis DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 36 2012
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Irit Arbel FOU
 Founder 63 2000
June Almenoff BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2017
Uri Yablonka BRD
 Director/Board Member 46 2014
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.02% 678 M€ -13.01%
VANGUARD EXTENDED MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Extended Market ETF - USD
0.00% 13,379 M€ +4.57%
CI ONE GLOBAL EQUITY ETF - CAD ETF CI ONE Global Equity ETF - CAD
0.00% 30 M€ +9.21%
VANGUARD TOTAL STOCK MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF - USD
0.00% 281,588 M€ +13.42% -
More ETFs positioned on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 0.1729 +1.45% 209 648
23-11-10 0.1704 +4.93% 496,405
23-11-09 0.1624 -5.69% 422,785
23-11-08 0.1722 +1.29% 1,013,021
23-11-07 0.1700 +10.82% 801,241

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), Alzheimers disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. NurOwn, the Company's cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs), modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival and improve neurological function. NurOwn has completed its Phase III ALS and Phase II PMS clinical trials. Its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd., holds rights to commercialize its NurOwn technology. Its other subsidiaries include Advanced Cell Therapies Ltd. and two others.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-11-12 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.1704USD
Average target price
0.5000USD
Spread / Average Target
+193.43%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. Stock Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
-89.51% 8 M $
SEAGEN INC. Stock Seagen Inc.
+65.66% 40 321 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-5.98% 35 766 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
-26.55% 27 520 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-62.16% 26 709 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
+30.38% 21 104 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-32.45% 20 316 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-2.31% 16 949 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-19.75% 10 472 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-31.33% 9 092 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - Nasdaq
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer