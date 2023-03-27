Advanced search
    BCLI   US10501E2019

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC.

(BCLI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1.550 USD   -2.21%
06:31aBrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Gets FDA Meeting to Review BLA for NurOwn
DJ
06:23aBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21BrainStorm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update
PR
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Gets FDA Meeting to Review BLA for NurOwn

03/27/2023 | 06:31am EDT
By Chris Wack


BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss the company's Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The company said in order to move as quickly as possible, it requested that the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research use the FDA's File Over Protest procedure, and has filed an amendment to the BLA, which responds to most of the outstanding questions the FDA has posed.

BrainStorm said the FDA has provided it with more than one path to a meeting for NurOwn. The meeting will provide an open forum for BrainStorm and the FDA, together with medical experts, statisticians, and the ALS community, to review all available evidence supporting NurOwn.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 0630ET

