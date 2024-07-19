Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 18, 2024, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "MVLS Deficiency Notice") from the listing qualifications department staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that from June 2, 2024 to July 17, 2024, the Company's Market Value of Listed Securities ("MVLS") was below the minimum of $35 million required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "MVLS Requirement").

The MVLS Deficiency Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and the Company's common stock continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BCLI."

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of the MVLS Deficiency Notice, or until January 14, 2025 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with respect to the MVLS Requirement. The MVLS Deficiency Notice states that to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement, the Company's MVLS must close at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the compliance period ending on the Compliance Date.

If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Date, Nasdaq will provide written notice to the Company that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal any such delisting determination. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice from the Staff and appeals the delisting determination, such appeal would be successful.

The Company intends to actively monitor the Company's MVLS between now and the Compliance Date and will take all reasonable measures available to the Company to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement. While the Company is exercising diligent efforts to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the applicable continued listing standards set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

