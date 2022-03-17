Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial
03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial
Robert Brown1, Stacy Lindborg2, Ralph Kern2, Jenny Li2, Sidney Spector2, Kim Thacker2, Merit Cudkowicz3, James Berry3, Anthony Windebank4, Nathan Staff4, Namita Goyal5, Robert Miller6, Jonathan Katz6, Matthew Burford7, Munish Mehra8, Yael Gothelf 2, Chaim Lebovits2, Revital Aricha2
1University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, 3Massachusetts General Hospital, 4Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, 5University of California, Irvine, 6California Pacific Medical Center, 7Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 8Tigermed
March 16, 2022
MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference
Nashville, TN
Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial
124 of 189 participants (63 NurOwn; 61 placebo) were evaluated for 31 pre-specified ALS related genes and 4 SNPs
8 of 124 (6.5%) participants in NurOwn ALS trial harbor seven different ALS gene mutations
UNC13A rs12608932 SNP risk allele, which potentiates the deleterious effects of TDP-43, appear in 62% of the patients.
BCT-002,NurOwn Phase 3 trial data suggest that NurOwn treatment may influence disease progression in ALS patients who possess this risk allele and provides a basis for further genetic characterization in clinical trials.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:00 UTC.