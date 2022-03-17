Log in
BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics : Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial

03/17/2022
Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial

Robert Brown1, Stacy Lindborg2, Ralph Kern2, Jenny Li2, Sidney Spector2, Kim Thacker2, Merit Cudkowicz3, James Berry3, Anthony Windebank4, Nathan Staff4, Namita Goyal5, Robert Miller6, Jonathan Katz6, Matthew Burford7, Munish Mehra8, Yael Gothelf 2, Chaim Lebovits2, Revital Aricha2

1University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, 3Massachusetts General Hospital, 4Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, 5University of California, Irvine, 6California Pacific Medical Center, 7Cedars-Sinai Medical Center 8Tigermed

March 16, 2022

MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference

Nashville, TN

Relationship UNC13A Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms to Clinical Outcomes in NurOwn Phase 3 ALS Clinical Trial

  • 124 of 189 participants (63 NurOwn; 61 placebo) were evaluated for 31 pre-specified ALS related genes and 4 SNPs
  • 8 of 124 (6.5%) participants in NurOwn ALS trial harbor seven different ALS gene mutations
  • UNC13A rs12608932 SNP risk allele, which potentiates the deleterious effects of TDP-43, appear in 62% of the patients.
  • BCT-002,NurOwn Phase 3 trial data suggest that NurOwn treatment may influence disease progression in ALS patients who possess this risk allele and provides a basis for further genetic characterization in clinical trials.

Pre-defined Focus of BCT-002 Genetic Substudy

31 ALS related genes/known mutations, 4 SNPs

124 participants (63 NurOwn, 61 Placebo) underwent mutational testing.

Gene/SNP (#, % with positive risk allele)

ANG

CX3CR1

MAPT

SOD1 (1, 0.8%)

UNC13A gene

ANXA11

FUS (1, 0.8%)

OPTN (1, 0.8%)

SQSTM1

VAPB

ARHGEF28

GRN

PFN1

TARDBP (1, 0.8%)

VCP

C9orf72 (3, 2.4%)

HNRNPA1

PSEN1

TBK1 (1, 0.8%)

UNC13A (77, 62%)

CDH13

HNRNPA2B1

PSEN2 (1, 0.8%)

TMEM106B

CAMTA1 (59, 48%)

SNPs

CHGB

KIF5A

SETX

TREM2

MOBP (112, 90%)

CHMP2B

KIFAP3

SLC11A2

UBQLN2

ZNF12B (53, 43%)

Focus of presentation will be UNC13A

Samples analyzed by Prevention Genetics

A direct function link found between UNC13A SNP and loss of TDP-43 protein expression1

  • UNC13A is a member of family of pre-synaptic proteins which primes synaptic vesicles2,3
  • The C allele of the rs12608932 SNP has been identified as a risk variant for both ALS and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)2.
  • In 97% of ALS patients, TDP-43 gets trapped in the cytosol, where it forms deposits. As TDP-43 protein levels fall in the nucleus, splicing errors that it would normally prevent begin to magnify.
  • TDP-43depletion induces robust inclusion of a cryptic exon within UNC13A; neurons lacking nuclear TDP-43 make less of the protein
  • In neurons from people who had ALS/FTD with TDP-43 deposits, mis-splicing was highest in cells carrying the UNC13A risk variants.

FTD-MND

UNC13A cryptic exon

TDP-43

Healthy control

1Ma XR et al. Nature. 2022 Mar;603(7899):124-130,2Van Es, et al, Nat Genet. 2009 41(10):1083-7.3Reddy-Alla, S, et al. Neuron, 2017

ALS patients with C risk allele of UNC13A have shorter survival

Data provides a direct functional link between UNC13A genetic variants and loss of TDP-43 Function and survival1

ALS participants2

Frontotemporal Dementia participants1

The C allele of the rs12608932 SNP has been identified as a risk locus for both ALS and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)2

1Ma et. al., Nature Research (2022), 2van Eijk et al., Pharmocogenomics J (2020)

Disclaimer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
