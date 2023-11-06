Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (“Brainstorm Cell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCLI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2022, Brainstorm Cell disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had rejected its New Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its ALS treatment, NurOwn. On this news, Brainstorm Cell’s stock price fell $1.22, or 42.2%, to close at $1.67 per share on November 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2023, Brainstorm Cell announced the results of the FDA’s review of its resubmitted BLA in which it was determined that there was not substantial evidence to show NurOwn’s effectiveness. Further, the FDA stated that Brainstorm Cell had downplayed the risks associated with NurOwn, and that “the manufacturing information was grossly deficient to ensure adequate product quality.” On this news, Brainstorm Cell’s stock price fell $0.19, or 48.7%, to close at $0.20 per share on September 28, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Brainstorm Cell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106270747/en/