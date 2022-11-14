Advanced search
    BCLI   US10501E2019

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC.

(BCLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55 2022-11-14 pm EST
1.705 USD   +12.17%
Shareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - BCLI
PR
07:33aBRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:13aEarnings Flash (BCLI) BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS Posts Q3 Loss $-0.19 Per Share
MT
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - BCLI

11/14/2022 | 01:45pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ("Brainstorm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCLI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brainstorm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On November 10, 2022, Brainstorm issued a press release announcing that the Company had received a refusal to file letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its New Biologics License Application for NurOwn for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.  The press release disclosed that investigators of the NurOwn Phase 3 study jointly stated "the pre-specified primary outcome measure was not met."  The press release further stated that FDA has indicated that the Company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter.  On this news, Brainstorm's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby 
Pomerantz LLP 
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-brainstorm-cell-therapeutics-inc---bcli-301676357.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations