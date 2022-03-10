Log in
    BWAY   IL0011007189

BRAINSWAY LTD.

(BWAY)
BrainsWay : Corporate Presentation March 2022

03/10/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Elevating

Mental Health

Treatment

March 2022

Nasdaq/TASE: BWAY

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or acquire any of the Company's securities or to participate in any investment in the Company.

No representation or warranty is made to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation. You must make your own investigation and assessment of the matters contained herein. In particular, no representation or warranty is given, and the Company has no responsibility, as to the achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, estimates, or statements as to prospects contained or referred to in this presentation.

This presentation contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on current expectations of future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual activities, timing or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued business impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; legislative and regulatory actions; changes in reimbursement level from third-party payors; product liability claims; the impact of federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; failure to gain sufficient market adoption of our products; regulatory actions or delays; and our ability to realize anticipated operational and manufacturing efficiencies. Additional information concerning these and other factors, including the Risk Factors set forth therein, is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based upon our current expectations. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. In addition, the presentation contains certain data and information that we obtained from various government and private publications. Statistical data in these publications also include projections based on a number of assumptions. If any one or more of the assumptions underlying the market data are later found to be incorrect, actual results may differ from the projections based on these assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this presentation.

Corporate Presentation March 2022

2

BrainsWay at a Glance

Boldly Advancing Neuroscience to Improve Health and Transform Lives

  • Cleared in multiple large underserved mental health disorder markets
  • Proven, differentiated noninvasive neurostimulation platform technology
  • Robust dossier of clinical data and pipeline of additional potential applications
  • Attractive business model and financial profile
  • Superior science, evidence, and support

Corporate Presentation March 2022

3

BrainsWay by the Numbers

Strong Fundamentals for Growth

34%

78%

Revenue Growth

Gross Margin

FY 2021 vs. FY 2020

FY 2021

$57.3m

Cash Balance

as of Q4 2022

754

Total Install Base

as of Q4 2020

3

FDA-cleared Indications

Depression/Anxious Depression,

OCD, Smoking Addiction

Corporate Presentation March 2022

302

Adopted OCD Therapy

as of Q4 2021

100,000+1

Patients Treated

3.0m+ individual treatments

21

US Sales Territories

34+1

Completed Clinical Trials

340+ Deep TMS™ publications

4

Mental Health Disorders' Sobering Statistics

Massive Unmet Need with Strong Tailwinds Driving Adoption

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

  • 1 in 6 people will experience clinical depression2
  • Lifetime comorbidity with anxiety is 60-90%3
  • Depression and suicide are linked4
  • Suicide rates have risen 35% since 19995,6
  • Economic burden is $326.2B/year7

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

  • 1 in 40 people will experience OCD8
  • 85% endure serious or moderate impairment due to their OCD8
  • 44% have suicidal thoughts9
  • Economic burden is $8.4B/year10

Corporate Presentation March 2022

5



Disclaimer

Brainsway Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
