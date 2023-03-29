Advanced search
    BWAY   IL0011007189

BRAINSWAY LTD.

(BWAY)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-27
3.314 ILS   -3.61%
BrainsWay : Corporate Presentation March 2023

03/29/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
Elevating Mental Health Treatment

March 2023 Nasdaq/TASE: BWAY

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or acquire any of the Company's securities or to participate in any investment in the Company. This presentation shall not constitute advertising or misconstrued as being commercial and/or promotional in nature.

No representation or warranty is made to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation. You must make your own investigation and assessment of the matters contained herein. In particular, no representation or warranty is given, and the Company has no responsibility, as to the achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, estimates, or statements as to prospects containedorreferred to in this presentation.

This presentation contains information that includes or is based on forwardlooking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on current expectations of future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual activities, timing or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued business impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic; weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; legislative and regulatory actions; changes in reimbursement level from thirdparty payors; product liability claims; the impact of federal legislation to reform the United States healthcare system; changes in financial markets; changes in the competitive environment; failure to gain sufficient market adoption of our products; regulatory actions or delays; and our ability to realize anticipated operational and manufacturing efficiencies. Additional information concerning these and other factors, including the Risk Factors set forth therein, is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based upon our current expectations. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. In addition, the presentation contains certain data and information that we obtained from various government and private publications. Statistical data in these publications also include projections based on a number of assumptions. If any one or more of the assumptions underlying the market data are later found to be incorrect, actual results may differ from the projections based on these assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this presentation, which are designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than the Company.

BrainsWay at a Glance

Boldly Advancing Neuroscience to Improve Health and Transform Lives

  • Cleared in multiple large underserved mental health disorder markets

  • Proven, differentiated noninvasive neurostimulation platform technology

  • Robust dossier of clinical data and pipeline of additional potential applications

  • Attractive business model and financial profile

  • Superior science, evidence, and support

BrainsWay Leadership Team

Successful, Experienced Medical Device Professionals

Hadar Levy

CEO

15+ Years Med Device

R. Scott Areglado

SVP & CFO 25+ Years Finance

Eric Hirt

VP, U.S. Sales 20+ Years Med Device

Christopher Boyer

VP, Global Marketing 15+ Years Med Device

Moria Ben Soussan

VP, R&D

15+ Years Med Device

Dr. Aron Tendler

VP, CMO

15+ Years Practicing Psychiatrist

Dr. Colleen Hanlon

VP, Medical Affairs 15+ Years Brain Stim Research

Menachem Klein

VP, GC and Corp Sec 15+ Years Corporate Law

Disclaimer

Brainsway Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:34:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,05 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BRAINSWAY LTD.
Duration : Period :
BrainsWay Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hadar Levy Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Areglado Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Amiram Boehm Chairman
Yiftach Roth Chief Scientific Officer
Aron Tendler Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAINSWAY LTD.-6.99%31
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.64%213 617
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.00%179 849
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.98%87 386
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.04%69 854
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.16%62 481
